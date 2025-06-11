이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

<전달, 부여>

1. bestow [bistóu] 부여하다

be+stow(어떤 곳에 둔다는 뜻)로 구성된 단어다. ‘상이나 명예의 상징이 되는 것을 주다’라는 뜻이다.

Sir Elton John had the honor of having knighthood bestowed upon him by the Queen.

엘튼 존 경은 여왕으로부터 작위를 수여 받는 영예를 누렸다.

● 그 대학은 그 정치인에게 명예 박사 학위를 수여했다.

The university bestowed an honorary doctorate degree on the politician.

2. dole [dóul] 나눠주다

dole out의 형태로 쓰여 돈이나 필요한 것을 나누어 준다는 뜻을 지닌다.

Investment banks continue to dole out large bonuses to their executives, despite having been responsible for causing the recent financial crisis.

투자 은행들은 최근의 금융 위기를 초래한 책임이 있으면서도 계속해서 임원들에게 많은 보너스를 나누어 주고 있다.

● 주주총회에서 상당한 배당금을 지불하기로 결정했다.

It was decided in the General Shareholders’ Meeting to dole out a large dividend.

<상실, 포기>

1. capitulate [kəpítʃulèit] 굴복하다, 투매하다

decapitate(de(away)+capitates(head))은 behead처럼 ‘목을 베다’라는 뜻을 지니는데, capit-은 ‘머리’를 의미한다. capitulate는 계약에서 포기하는 조건을 머리 부분에 명시하던 것에서 유래하여, ‘계속 저항하다가 마침내 포기하고 말다’라는 의미로 쓰이게 된 단어다. 특히 갖고 있던 주식을 결국 포기하고 판다는 의미에서 주식시장의 ‘투매’를 market capitulation이라고 한다.

Investors view market capitulation as an indicator that prices have hit bottom and as a good time to buy stock.

투자자들은 시장의 투매를 가격이 바닥을 쳐서 매수하기에 좋은 시점이라는 신호로 본다.

● 고집센 그 10대는 버틸 만큼 버티다가 결국 부모님의 요구에 굴복하고 방청소를 했다.

The obstinate teenager held out for as long as he could before capitulating to his parents’ demands that he clean his room.

2. discard [diskɑ́ːrd] 버리다

-card가 카드 게임의 card와 같은 말인지는 불확실하지만 discard는 카드 게임에서 쓸모없는 카드를 버린다는 뜻을 지닌다. 보통 ‘불필요한 것을 버리다’, ‘처분하다’라는 의미로 쓰인다.

The professor reminded his students that it is important to follow the safety procedures when discarding any and all laboratory waste.

그 교수는 학생들에게 모든 실험실의 폐기물을 버릴 때에는 안전 절차를 따르는 게 중요하다는 점을 상기시켰다.

● 한국에서는 쓰레기를 버리기 전에 잘 분리해야 한다.

In Korea, one must carefully separate garbage prior to discarding it.

3. forfeit [fɔ́ːrfit] 상실하다, 박탈하다

‘범죄’나 ‘잘못된 일’이라는 뜻에서 유래하여, ‘잘못된 일을 해서 뭔가를 잃는다’는 의미를 지닌다. 특히 스포츠에서 몰수 게임(forfeited game)을 표현할 때 쓰는 단어다.

After testing positive for steroids, the track star had to forfeit all of his victories from the past season.

스테로이드 양성 반응이 나와서 그 유명 육상 선수는 지난 시즌의 승리 모두가 무효가 되었다.

● 노조는 3개월 치 월급을 포기하는 대신 회사가 정리해고를 철회하는 데 합의했다.

The labor union agreed to forfeit three months’ wages in exchange for scrapping management’s layoff plan.

4. forgo [fɔːrɡóu] 포기하다

for(away)+go, 즉 ‘떠나 보낸다’라는 뜻에서 유래한 단어다. ‘어떤 것의 이점을 포기하다’, ‘그냥 어떤 것 없이 하기로 하다’라는 의미를 지닌다.

As an act of solidarity with his fellow employees, the president of the company volunteered to forgo his salary rather than lay off workers.

직원들과 일체감을 느끼기 위한 행동으로, 회사 회장은 직원들을 해고하기보다 자신의 월급을 포기하기로 자원했다.

● 그는 자동차를 포기하느니 차라리 집을 포기하겠다고 말했다.

He said that he would forgo a house before giving up his car.

5. forsake [fərséik] 버리다, 그만두다

‘그만두다’, ‘포기하다’라는 의미이며, 특히 ‘사람에 대한 관심을 끊는다’는 뜻으로 쓰인다.

As part of their wedding vows, the bride and groom pledged to forsake all others for as long as they both should live.

성혼 선언에서 신랑과 신부는 두 사람이 함께하는 동안 다른 사람은 모두 잊겠다고 맹세했다.

● 내 인생의 다른 면을 포기하고 싶지 않아서 나는 그 회사를 떠났다.

I left the company because I didn’t want to forsake other parts of my life.

6. relinquish [rilíŋkwiʃ] 내주다

re(back)+linquish(delinquent의 -linquent와 같은 어원으로 leave의 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. 어떤 것을 ‘포기하다’, ‘내주다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The young man offered to relinquish his seat on the bus to an elderly woman.

그 젊은이는 버스에서 나이 많은 여성에게 자신의 자리를 양보하겠다고 했다.

● 그는 북한은 핵 개발을 포기하겠다는 약속에 따라야 한다고 말했다.

He said that North Korea must comply with its commitment to relinquish its nuclear pursuits.