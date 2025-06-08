- Key executives, including Founder Lee Hae-jin and CEO Choi Soo-yeon, engage in discussions with the local startup ecosystem

- The new investment initiative will focus on investing in promising startups in North America, starting with video AI startup 'TwelveLabs'

- NAVER has a strong track record of tech startup investments through its NAVER D2SF and is also known for acquiring Poshmark

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER Corporation (CEO Choi Soo-yeon) announced the planned establishment of "NAVER Ventures," its new global venture investment initiative in Silicon Valley. The launch marks a significant step in NAVER's strategy to expand its global footprint and foster innovation by investing in promising startups in North America.

NAVER Ventures aims to build on NAVER's experience in supporting startups through its NAVER D2SF, which has invested numerous early-stage technology startups and supported their overseas expansion. The company also expanded its global portfolio by acquiring Poshmark, a leading U.S.-based social commerce platform, in 2023.

As part of its commitment to the Silicon Valley ecosystem, NAVER Founder and Chairman Lee Hae-jin, CEO Choi Soo-yeon, and Kim Namsun, President of investments visited the region to engage directly with entrepreneurs, engineers, and investors. They hosted the "Venturing NAVER's Next Chapter" networking event on June 5 at the Four Seasons Hotel, where they discussed NAVER's vision for supporting startups and fostering technological innovation.

NAVER Ventures has confirmed its first investment in TwelveLabs, a video AI startup recognized for its innovative technology. The investment aligns with NAVER's focus on AI competitiveness and its strategy to collaborate with global startups to drive future growth.

The new investment initiative, NAVER Ventures, overseen by Kim Namsun, is expected to complete its establishment process later this month. It will invest capital and expertise to help category-leading companies accelerate the growth of their businesses (/END)

About NAVER

Founded in 1999, NAVER is South Korea's largest Internet company and one of the world's leading technology companies. NAVER has grown into a global ICT company that leads in cutting-edge technologies and operates a diverse portfolio of businesses, including commerce, fintech, content, cloud services, AI, and robotics, as well as other global online services such as LINE mobile messenger, Webtoon and Webnovel publishing, SNOW video camera app and ZEPETO metaverse platform.

NAVER is expanding its global footprint through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as SoftBank, Poshmark, and Wattpad. Currently, TEAM NAVER strengthens business portfolios and expands its service regions, including Japan, North America, and Europe.

In 2024, NAVER reported sales of KRW 10.74 trillion (approximately USD 7.5 billion) and NAVER is ranked as the 12th largest company in terms of market capitalization in Korea.

To learn more, visit www.navercorp.com/en