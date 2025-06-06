Haier’s Strategic Partnership with Roland-Garros Enters Third Year, Driving Shared Values of Excellence

PARIS, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2025 Roland-Garros (French Open) enters its final stretch, the iconic clay courts of Paris are once again alive with the intensity and elegance that define the Grand Slam. At the heart of this prestigious tournament, Haier celebrates the third year of its strategic partnership with Roland-Garros, first launched in 2023.

This enduring collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and resilience, values that resonate both on the court and across Haier's global vision for premium living.

Forging Strength and Grace: A Shared Journey of Excellence

While every Grand Slam tournament tests a player's determination and skill, Roland-Garros stands apart for its demand for finesse, resilience, and endurance on clay. Similarly, Haier's journey in building a global brand began in 1990 and it took 25 years of unwavering commitment to achieve financial self-balance in overseas markets, reflecting the endurance and long-term vision that define both sport and business.

Beyond endurance, Roland-Garros stands as a beacon of global prestige and refined standards, while Haier has cultivated a reputation as a leading high-end brand in Europe. Together, they embody a powerful synergy of perseverance and sophistication on the global stage.

Where Heritage Meets Innovation: Haier's Premium Presence in France

As global momentum toward intelligent and sustainable innovation accelerates, the 2025 AI Action Summit in Paris exemplifies a shared international ambition for inclusive, energy-efficient, and human-centered technology. In this context, Haier continues to lead the way.

In France, Haier's Langjing X11 washing machine exemplified its commitment, delivering 60% energy savings compared to Europe's rigorous A-class standards—a critical advantage amid rising energy concerns. With premium pricing (reflected in a price index of 275 in Poland and 375 in the UK), the Langjing X11 reinforces Haier's innovative, high-end positioning. In 2024, Haier achieved 47% brand awareness in France, highlighting its growing influence among discerning consumers.

Strategic Expansion of Haier in Europe: Deep Roots and Localized Excellence

The success of Haier in France is the result of a long-term commitment to deep localization and strategic expansion across Europe. Since entering Germany in the 1990s, Haier has built a strong and steady presence across the continent, driven by a consistent focus on innovation and user needs.

At the core of the European growth of Haier is the 3-in-1 strategy (localized R&D, manufacturing, and marketing), enabling the brand to respond quickly and effectively to local demand. For instance, in the European market where air conditioner penetration remains below 5%, Haier introduced a smart air solution with simplified installation to meet local needs with precision and efficiency. The spirit of persistence and dedication to innovation, grounded in a deep understanding of local markets, has propelled the steady rise of Haier across multiple European countries.

Haier continues to lead in Europe. This success story reflects the ongoing dedication of Haier to innovation and localization, anchored by the 3-in-1 strategy, which continues to drive its strong market presence and recognition, with brand awareness reaching approximately 30% across Europe in 2024.

Haier ESG Commitment: Empowering a Greener, More Inclusive Future

The partnership between Haier and Roland-Garros goes beyond the court and represents a shared commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles, advancing social responsibility, and creating sustainable value for communities across the globe.

At Roland-Garros, Haier brought its ESG values to life through an immersive pop-up experience, showcasing its latest advancements in sustainable technology. Demonstrating a firm commitment to nurturing the next generation, Haier partnered with Open Stade Français to launch the "Haier Fans Cup", offering young winners the unique opportunity to attend the tournament and meet former WTA Number one champion Ana Ivanovic.

Further reflecting its people-centric and innovation-driven approach, Haier France was awarded the Gold certification for Great Onboarding from Workelo, demonstrating its dedication to building a future-ready workplace.

From homes to communities, from sustainable technologies to human-centered governance, Haier is setting a new standard for global brands.