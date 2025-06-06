KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Nikkei scoutAsia to organise a landmark series of events throughout 2025 aimed at strengthening the research ecosystem within Malaysia's higher education sector. This initiative comes at a pivotal time as Malaysia assumes the chairmanship of ASEAN, underscoring the country's leadership role in shaping regional progress through knowledge, innovation, and collaboration.

As part of this partnership, MGBF and scoutAsia will host a comprehensive line-up of forums, workshops, and roundtable discussions in key academic institutions and an education research hackathon for research students in Malaysia. These events will bring together university leaders, academics, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to foster dialogue, share best practices, and explore innovative tools to streamline and strengthen the research process.

The core theme of the 2025 programme is "Empowering the Research Process for a Sustainable ASEAN Future". Through the integration of cutting-edge data intelligence tools and strategic networking, the collaboration will help Malaysian universities access high-quality insights and improve institutional research capabilities. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, enhancing the overall impact and global relevance of local research outputs.

As a business research tool for preliminary research on future investment, potential customers, partners or competitors, users can leverage off scoutAsia's database comprising millions of companies operating in Asia. This extends into building a stronger research community which will empower the innovations in tomorrow's economy.

"We want to be a significant player in the global knowledge economy. The future of Malaysia's higher education and its global competitiveness hinges on the strength of our research culture and capabilities," said Nordin Abdullah, Founding Chairman of the Malaysia Global Business Forum. "With Malaysia chairing ASEAN in 2025, there is no better time to elevate our universities and research institutions. This partnership with scoutAsia will provide Malaysian academia with the tools and networks they need to lead in innovation and regional development."

As a business data and news intelligence platform, scoutAsia will provide participants with access to advanced research technologies and real-time insights from across Asia. Driven by artificial intelligence (AI), the platform's analytics are designed to assist academic researchers and university decision-makers in identifying trends, mapping cross-border developments, and fostering impactful research collaborations.

"We believe in the power of data to drive informed decisions," said Sachvinder Singh, Regional Director at scoutAsia. "By working with MGBF, we aim to make this power accessible to Malaysia's higher education sector, enabling research that is not only rigorous but also regionally and globally relevant."

Nikkei scoutAsia is now offering its platform to educational institutions across the region by way of single sign on, allowing students and teachers to access latest insights on Asia Pacific, driving adoption of technologies particularly AI and machine learning in the regional education system. Participants in the upcoming events will receive an annual access to the system as part of scoutAsia's commitment to the meaningful development of the research sector in Malaysia.

The collaboration also aligns with national objectives to raise the international rankings of Malaysian universities. By improving research output, fostering regional collaborations, and integrating real-world business insights, the initiative is poised to enhance the reputation and influence of Malaysia's academic institutions on the global stage. This comes as Malaysia recently hosted the ASEAN Summit where the need for deeper integration into the global knowledge economy was discussed.

For more information visit www.MalaysiaGlobalBusinessForum.com.

About Malaysia Global Business Forum

The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) was established more than 10 years ago to empower stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF delivers results for individuals, corporations, trade and business associations, as well as national and state governments.

The overall objective of MGBF is to empower business for the people, planet and profit consistent with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through inward, outward and intra-Malaysia business activities in line with the Malaysian government's core strategic objectives for development.

For more information visit www.MalaysiaGlobalBusinessForum.com

About scoutAsia

Nikkei scoutAsia is an AI-powered business intelligence platform developed by Nikkei and the Financial Times, designed to help users monitor and analyse companies, industries, and market trends across Asia. It provides real-time news, data, and corporate information, enabling professionals to make faster, more informed decisions. With powerful search capabilities, custom alerts, and curated insights, scoutAsia is an essential tool for investors, researchers, and business leaders seeking to stay ahead in the dynamic Asian business landscape.

For more information visit www.scout.asia