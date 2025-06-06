Megan becomes second member of Katseye to come out as LGBTQ+ after Lara

Megan, a member of the global girl group Katseye, has publicly come out as bisexual.

During a live broadcast on fan platform Weverse with fellow member Lara on Friday, Megan shared her identity with fans, stating, “I’m coming out. I’m bisexual.” The two celebrated the moment together, jumping in place with joy.

This marks the second coming out within the group. Back in March, Lara revealed her sexual orientation through a Weverse live broadcast. She shared that she realized she was attracted to women as early as the age of eight, and confessed that she was deeply afraid when auditioning. “I didn’t know if people would accept me. I was scared it might ruin my chances,” she wrote at the time.

With both Lara and Megan now openly identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community, Katseye stands out as a rare example of queer representation in the K-pop scene.

The group will return with its second EP "Beautiful Chaos" on May 27.