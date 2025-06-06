'The Witch,' 'Itaewon Class' star discusses her quirky detective role in 'Nine Puzzles'

Kim Da-mi (UAA)
When it comes to actors, there are generally two types: those whose names come to mind first, and those whose performances lead you to recall their characters before the actor behind them. Kim Da-mi belongs in the latter category.

Her role in the action-thriller "The Witch" (2018) as a remorseless killer, followed by her turn as a sociopathic genius in "Itaewon Class" (2020), established her as a chameleon-like actor whose characters overshadow her own identity.

Her latest role in "Nine Puzzles", where she plays Yi-na, a quirky genius profiler with memory issues, continues that trend. Once again, Kim vanishes into the part, assuming a character that feels lived-in.

Speaking about her portrayal of Yi-na, whom viewers compared to the popular Japanese anime character Detective Conan, Kim admitted she was initially concerned about how the audience would perceive such a unique character.

“All the other characters are calm and grounded, but Yi-na has a higher-pitched tone and feels childlike, so I had a lot of concerns in the beginning,” she said, during a press roundtable held in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, Thursday. She added, “She’s the most cartoonish among the characters, but that’s what makes her unique and charming.”

Kim Da-mi in "Nine Puzzles" (Disney+)
To heighten that animated quality, Kim was meticulous about the character’s styling.

“I added a tie as a style point, and I changed her nail colors and earrings every day,” she said. “I even tried wearing glasses during profiling scenes. It gave off a comic book character vibe. Both the director and I felt it really captured the detective feel we were going for.”

As for Yi-na’s internal world, Kim offered a more nuanced take. “She loves people more than anyone, but she puts up thorns to protect herself from getting hurt,” she explained. “I don’t think of her as a sociopath.”

Despite frequently playing emotionally complex or even sociopathic roles, Kim described herself as far removed from those personas.

“Personally, I’m actually quite introverted,” she revealed. “When I did 'Itaewon Class' early on, it was really difficult because the character was so different from who I am. I struggled a lot with that. But I wanted to challenge myself, so I thought, ‘Let’s try it. Let’s learn and give it a shot.’”

Kim is also clear about the kind of presence she wants to cultivate in the industry — one where she is remembered for her characters, not for herself.

“To be honest, I’m actually quite introverted and not very good at speaking, but I think there’s something I always keep in mind. I’d rather have the character come through more than myself. Since acting is the one thing I can show properly, I want the audience to see the character, not me. I don’t think there’s really anything I want people to know about me personally. If anything, I hope they don’t focus too much on the human side of me.”


