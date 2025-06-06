TV, streaming clout discusses his latest project 'Nine Puzzles,' his sharpening acumen

Son Suk-ku's hit series streak is showing no signs of stopping.

His latest project, "Nine Puzzles," debuted on Disney+ on May 21 and quickly soared to become the second most-watched Korean title on the platform during its premiere week, trailing only behind Disney+ Korea's record-breaking series "Moving."

Meanwhile, JTBC’s fantasy human drama "Heavenly Ever After," which premiered on April 19, has emerged as one of the most buzzworthy dramas of the first half of 2025. This is thanks in part to its unexpected yet touching romantic storyline between Son and 83-year-old veteran actress Kim Hye-ja.

Reflecting on his career, which includes back-to-back hits from "A Killer Paradox,” (2024) “D.P. 2,” (2023) “Big Bet” (2022) and “My Liberation Notes,” (2022), and his criteria for choosing projects, Son said during a press roundtable in Seoul on Thursday that he thought his instincts were sharpening with experience.

“My standard when selecting projects is that it has to be fun,” he said. “That word might sound light, but I think creating something genuinely fun is one of the hardest things to do. But I feel like I’m slowly developing an eye for spotting that kind of thing.”

He added, “If I can summarize the premise of a script in a sentence or two to a friend or family member, like, ‘Hey, this story is about this’ — then I see that as a sign it has a strong foundation. But if it’s hard to do that, then I see it (as having a lower chance of success)."

"Nine Puzzles" stars Kim Da-mi as Yi-na, a woman haunted by the unsolved murder of her uncle, for which she was the sole witness and a prime suspect. A decade later, Detective Han-saem (Son) remains convinced of her guilt. The case takes a turn when Yi-na receives a mysterious puzzle piece, echoing one discovered at the original crime scene.

The series fuses heightened, stylized visuals with a noir-inflected mystery narrative, embracing a cartoon-like aesthetic that pulls viewers into an otherworldly world. According to Son, the creative team and the cast intentionally crafted that unique atmosphere throughout the production.

“The visual aspects — especially the costumes — were largely influenced by the established world that the director had already created. We followed the mise-en-scene that was carefully crafted to fit that world,” said Son.

“If we had placed this story in a purely realistic tone, I don’t think it would have had the same charm, and it might have felt less convincing,” he added.

He continued, “The design choices stemmed from the metaphor of puzzles. Since the crimes unfold through puzzle pieces, the production, from costumes to set design, was built to reflect that imagery.”

As for the show’s ambiguous final moment, which teases the appearance of another puzzle, Son said he did not see it as an ending meant to open up another season.

“There were no discussions about a second season,” he said. “I didn’t view the ending as a lead-in, but more as a symbol of continuity — life goes on in that world, and new crimes emerge. That puzzle could be interpreted as a copycat case, but for me, it simply represented another incident.”

On the possibility of returning for season 2, Son was measured: “I think the chances are very slim. Not just due to scheduling conflicts, but because of various other circumstances. I don’t think it’s likely.”

All episodes of "Nine Puzzles" are available on Disney+.