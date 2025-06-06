Taemin to hold 11 shows across Japan

Taemin, the youngest member of veteran K-pop group SHINee and a successful soloist, is set to embark on a new arena tour in Japan, just five months after wrapping up his first solo world tour.

The upcoming tour will kick off with three nights at Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa from Sept. 13 to 15. It will then continue across five Japanese cities, including Saga on Sept. 20 and 21, Shizuoka on Oct. 4 and 5, Chiba on Nov. 29 and 30 and Hyogo on Dec. 24 and 25, for a total of 11 shows.

Eariler this year, Taemin successfully completed his first solo world tour “Ephemeral Gaze,” which began in August 2024 on Korea’s Yeongjongdo in Incheon at Inspire Arena and concluded with final shows in KSPO Dome in Seoul this April. The tour spanned 29 cities in 20 countries, marking a major milestone in his solo career.

The upcoming Japan arena tour will include stops in cities that were not part of the world tour, offering new opportunities to connect with local fans.

Meanwhile, SHINee recently celebrated its 17th anniversary with the release of the latest album "Poet | Artist." The group also held a three-day concert, “SHINee WORLD Ⅶ [E.S.S.A.Y] (Every Stage Shines Around You),” at KSPO Dome in Seoul from May 23-25.