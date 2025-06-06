KUALA LUMPUR, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to advance natural, evidence-based health solutions in Japan, Biotropics Malaysia Berhad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ASK Intercity Co., Ltd. for the sales and distribution of Physta® Tongkat Ali, Biotropics' proprietary standardized extract, in the Japanese market.

The MOU signing took place at the Malaysian Pavillion of the World Expo Osaka 2025, during the opening of 'Sustainable Agriculture Week' witnessed by The Honorable Datuk Seri Haji Mohamad bin Sabu, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

This partnership unites two companies with a shared commitment to the development and marketing of high-quality, clinically supported herbal ingredients. With decades of industry experience, both companies are dedicated to raising the standards of natural product innovation through scientific rigor, transparency and product integrity.

Physta® Tongkat Ali, developed through a landmark collaboration between the Malaysian Government and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), stands as one of the world's most clinically studied Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia) extracts. It is backed by over 20 clinical studies and has been shown to support energy, vitality, libido, immunity, stress management and hormonal health.

Recently, new research from Biotropics has uncovered Physta®'s efficacy in supporting hormonal balance and reducing stress in pre- and postmenopausal women—a breakthrough expansion from its earlier positioning as a male-centric supplement. This positions Physta® as a versatile ingredient for a broader demographic, supporting both men and women in managing age-related health challenges naturally.

"In light of Japan's rapidly ageing population and growing demand for preventive, plant-based health solutions, we believe Physta® brings timely and relevant benefits," said Haliza Ramli, CEO of Biotropics Malaysia. "There is a surge of interest for Tongkat Ali globally and this collaboration reflects a mutual vision: to deliver clinically supported, high-quality herbal ingredients that meet the needs of discerning, health-conscious consumers."

Koichi Hosaka, CEO and Managing Director of ASK Intercity, added, "We are excited to work with Biotropics, a globally respected leader in herbal research. Tongkat Ali is already recognized internationally, and we believe Physta® will be very appealing to Japanese consumers seeking natural vitality, stress support, hormonal balance and even looking for Power of Malaysian original forest".

The partnership arrives at a pivotal time: Japan has the world's oldest population, with over 29% aged 65 and above. As healthy ageing becomes a national priority, ingredients like Physta®—with proven benefits and gender-inclusive applications—offer real value to brand owners formulating for this dynamic segment.

The MOU aims to redefine natural wellness in one of Asia's most mature and discerning health markets and sets foundation for future cooperation between Malaysia and Japan in the field of herbal science, innovation and market development. Biotropics' portfolio—including BioKesum®, SLP+®, Nu-Femme®, and Eurecta®—continues to expand, driven by strong IP, clinical validation and Malaysia's rich botanical heritage.