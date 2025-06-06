The three-day event captivated 9,500 registrations from across APAC and beyond, deepening cross-border collaborations in the world's fastest-growing retail market

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific (NRF 2025 APAC), the most pre-eminent retail trade show in the APAC region, concluded yesterday with record attendance and a profound impact on the retail industry. The three-day event saw a remarkable number of 9,500 registrations from over 72 countries, alongside participation from 240 exhibitors and sponsors, and 150 world-class speakers.

Themed "Retail Unlimited", NRF 2025 APAC adopted a truly regional perspective to address the unique challenges and opportunities in the APAC retail landscape. By bringing together retail leaders and experts from across the region in Singapore, the heart of APAC, NRF 2025 APAC fostered deep collaboration, knowledge-sharing and innovative solutions tailored to the diverse needs of APAC markets.

"The overwhelming response from retail communities across APAC underscores the growing demand for a premier regional retail event like NRF APAC," said Ryf Quail, Managing Director for APAC, Comexposium. "The energy and enthusiasm from participants highlight the vibrant and evolving retail landscape in APAC. We are proud to facilitate a platform that fosters knowledge-exchange, networking and innovation to propel the industry forward."

New and exciting features and initiatives introduced this year included the NRF APAC Innovators Showcase, which spotlighted the most significant innovations shaping APAC retail; the exclusive NRF APAC CEO Club, which brought together nearly 100 retail industry leaders from around the world; and the expanded Exhibitor Big Ideas stages, which offered in-depth sessions on emerging retail technologies, sustainability and leadership trends.

"NRF 2025 APAC brought together some of the most forward-thinking voices in retail across the region," said Anson Bailey, Head of Consumer & Retail, Asia Pacific at KPMG. "As Diamond Sponsors, we were proud to lead the conversation on building intelligent retail through AI-driven transformation, evolving consumer behaviour and social commerce trends. The insights and ambitions shared throughout the week sparked high-impact collaborations, reinforcing our goal of building a future-ready retail ecosystem across Asia Pacific and beyond."

"NRF 2025 APAC was a powerful platform to spotlight the latest innovations transforming retail and to engage in meaningful dialogue with industry leaders," said Donald Ong, Senior Vice President, Services Business Development Asia Pacific, Mastercard. "Set in the world's fastest growing retail market, the event provided an invaluable opportunity for retailers across Asia-Pacific to exchange ideas, address shared challenges, and explore best practices shaping the future of retail."

NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific will return to Singapore June 2-4, 2026, and will build on this year's success by offering even more visionary speakers, pioneering technologies and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Secure your spot now — rebooking for returning exhibitors is officially underway. New exhibitors can join the excitement starting July 1, 2025.

About NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific

Retail's most important event in Asia Pacific took place in Singapore June 3-5, 2025. The Asia Pacific edition brought together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage, home of the world's fastest growing markets. Retail professionals gained inspiration from top retail leaders during the three-day conference, an all-encompassing Expo featured the latest retail solutions, as well as innovations and breakthrough technologies available in the market.