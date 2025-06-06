2026 FIFA World Cup widely expected to be the last dance for captain Son Heung-min

South Korea on Thursday defeated Iraq 2-0 to clinch a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the team will make its 11th consecutive appearance — likely a last hurrah for its captain Son Heung-min.

Kim Jin-gyu and Oh Hyeon-gyu came off the bench to score a goal apiece in the Group B match at Basra International Stadium in Basra, southern Iraq. The two rivals were locked in a stalemate for the first half, but after Iraqi forward Ali Al-Hamadi was sent off for a high foot against Cho Yu-min opportunities opened for the Taegeuk Warriors.

With the Koreans applying pressure against the 10 men of Iraq in the second half, Lee Kang-in's pass to Kim led to the first goal of the match at the 63rd-minute mark.

Oh, subbed in 15 minutes into the second half, managed to connect to a cross from Jeon Jin-woo for the second goal.

The Koreans were not at full strength, with head coach Hong Myung-bo's decision to leave captain Son off the roster, as the Tottenham Hotspur star is still recovering from injury. Another key player, Bayern Munich centerback Kim Min-jae, the defensive anchor for the national team, also missed out through injury.

Despite being without the two veterans, South Korea dominated the match, with 7 shots to Iraq's 2 and 76 percent ball possession.

S. Korea's 12th World Cup will likely be Son's last

The win left South Korea leading Group B with five wins and four draws, 3 points ahead of Jordan and seven clear of Iraq in third, with one game remaining. Two teams from each group move on to the World Cup, which means South Korea will be awarded a spot in the world's biggest soccer stage regardless of what happens in the final match.

It is widely expected that the 2026 event will mark the last stage for Son, beloved captain of the national team since 2018, who recently won his first senior club title by leading Spurs to the 2025 UEFA Europa League championship. He will turn 34 during the World Cup hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US, and would be almost 38 at the next World Cup after that.

Son has subtly mentioned that the 2026 would be his last World Cup outing. Appearing in YouTube video posted last month at the channel Shoot for Love, Son was asked if he would appear in two more World Cups, and answered "No, sorry."

Throughout its history, South Korea had mostly hovered around the middle of the pack in the soccer world's most prestigious stage, moving onto the knockout stages three times and making the semifinals once on its home turf in 2002. But the country has been among the best teams in Asia

South Korea is currently the only Asian team to play in at least 10 World Cups, participating in 10 consecutive events and 11 overall. Its biggest rival Japan is next on the list with eight, and has also recently qualified for the 2026 event.

Brazil remains the only country in the world to appear in every single World Cup since the inaugural event in 1930, although it has not yet clinched its berth for the 2026 competition.