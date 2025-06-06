BANGKOK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FUN88 Thailand, a top online gaming platform, is celebrating its 17th birthday with a special month-long event full of exciting rewards and lucky missions. The promotion, running from June 2 to 30, allows members to win amazing prizes like a 7-day trip to watch a live English Premier League Newcastle United match, a luxury Royal Oak watch, 17 spins for a special Anniversary Badge, and many more guaranteed rewards.

With the theme 'Play with FUN, be FUN', FUN88 promises a fun and rewarding experience for all players.

How to take part in FUN88's 17th birthday to win big:

All event details are available on the FUN88 Promotions page.

What Makes FUN88 a Trusted Choice

FUN88 Thailand, a trusted online bookmaker, offers a complete world of entertainment. From thrilling sports and esports to lottery and live casino games, there's something for every kind of player.

Download the user friendly FUN88 App and log in or register to start collecting rewards. The 24/7 Fun Angel support team is always ready to help, and secure payment methods like local bank transfer and USDT are supported.

About FUN88

Since its founding, FUN88 has shown strong financial strength by sponsoring top clubs like Newcastle United FC, Carabao Cup champions Burnley FC, and Tottenham Hotspur FC. FUN88 has partnered with sports stars such as Robbie Fowler, Steve Nash, and Kobe Bryant, and features former goalkeeper Iker Casillas as a brand ambassador. These partnerships have helped FUN88 become well-known among sports fans worldwide.

Contact:

FUN88 Official Website: https://global.f88.uk/th

Email: cs.thai@fun88.com

LINE ID: @LiveYourDream or https://lin.ee/dOtUKg5

Facebook: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88officialfb

Twitter: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88official-x

YouTube: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88officialyt

Instagram: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88official-ig

TikTok: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88official-tt