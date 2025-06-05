QINGDAO, China, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announces the newest addition to its Laser TV lineup, the M2 Pro Laser Mini Projector. This powerhouse of a device pushes the boundaries of compact projection, delivering an immersive 4K cinematic experience anywhere, powered by innovative technologies never before seen in such a portable form factor.

The Hisense M2 Pro Laser Mini Projector represents a paradigm shift in portable home cinema. By successfully miniaturizing and perfecting advanced laser and AI technologies, Hisense has created its smallest, lightest, and most portable laser projector to date, offering a powerful, versatile, and incredibly user-friendly device that delivers a premium, large-screen experience wherever life takes you.

Next Gen Technology Miniaturized

At the heart of the M2 Pro is the advanced AI 4K Clarity technology, a sophisticated suite of algorithms working in harmony to deliver pristine images. This includes a powerful AI 4K Upscaler that intelligently transforms lower-resolution content into stunning 4K detail, an AI Noise Reduction feature ensuring a clean and clear picture, and an AI HDR Upscaler that meticulously optimizes contrast and highlights for a more dynamic viewing experience. With 2.07 million micromirrors powered by a precision DLP system, the M2 Pro projects detailed 4K visuals up to an expansive 200 inches, ensuring crystal-clear precision down to every pixel.

Hisense's Pure Triple Color Laser technology, a hallmark of Hisense's premium Laser TV products, uses discrete red, green, and blue lasers to produce an exceptionally wide color gamut, rendering images with unparalleled vibrancy and lifelike accuracy. The successful miniaturization of this core laser engine is the key to the M2 Pro's unprecedented compact size and light weight, making true 4K laser projection genuinely portable for the first time in Hisense's history.

Advanced Imaging and Seamless Adaptability

A major technological leap for portable projection, the M2 Pro features Optical Zoom with a 1.0–1.3 throw ratio. This engineering marvel allows users to precisely adjust the image size and distance while maintaining full 4K sharpness—a crucial advantage that sets it apart from digital-only zoom solutions which often degrade image quality. This optical innovation, combined with the impressive 65-inch to 200-inch screen adaptability, ensures a seamless and high-quality viewing experience in virtually any environment, whether indoors or outdoors.

Effortless Setup and Immersive Audio

Ease of use is paramount to the M2 Pro's design, powered by cutting-edge automation. Hisense has integrated advanced features to make setup effortless: seamless auto keystone correction and auto focus ensure the image is always sharp and perfectly aligned, eliminating manual tweaking. Furthermore, the intelligent 7-tailored wall color adaptation automatically adjusts projected colors to compensate for the hue of the projection surface, guaranteeing vivid, accurate colors even when projecting directly onto a non-white wall – a groundbreaking feature for truly adaptable projection.

Beyond visuals, the M2 Pro delivers an immersive audio experience with built-in Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual:X technology, providing rich, spatial sound without the need for external speakers. Powered by the intuitive and popular VIDAA Smart OS, users can directly stream from top platforms including Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+, all easily navigated with a convenient voice remote. The inclusion of Dolby Vision and multiple HDR formats further ensures nuanced detail from shadows to highlights, perfect for both movies and gaming.

The Hisense M2 Pro stands as a testament to Hisense's relentless pursuit of innovation, embodying the pinnacle of portability without compromising on a breathtaking big-screen experience. This revolutionary projector ushers in a new era for home cinema by enabling expansive 4K visuals from a device engineered for ultimate flexibility and ease of use.

The Hisense M2 Pro Laser Mini Projector will be coming soon to key markets worldwide, including the United States, Germany, Australia, among others. Release dates, price, and availability will be determined by local markets in the weeks to come so please stay tuned.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025 Q1). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2702129/1.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2702130/2.jpg?p=medium600