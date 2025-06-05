Court awards 3 million won fine for malicious comment, after the writer had already been fined for the same offense last year

A 40-year-old woman previously punished for contempt against IU has been sentenced to a fine for another malicious comment, once again against the K-pop superstar.

Seoul Central District Court found the defendant surnamed Kim guilty of insult, a criminal offense in South Korea, sentencing her to 3 million won ($2,200) fine.

The defendant was accused of posting sexually offensive comments against the 32-year-old singer and actor, along with the accusation that her agency Edam Entertainment had bribed the judges in recent litigations. Kim denied writing the comments, and claimed that they did not specify a target and it did not damage IU's reputation.

The court rejected the defendant's claims, pointing out that Kim had already been punished for similar crimes and that she had not been forgiven by the victim. But the court issued a relatively lenient sentence in giving her the same punishment handed when she had no priors, as the offense had been committed before she was indicted for her previous offense.

In the previous online attack against the victim, Kim wrote comments disparaging IU for her singing and attire in April 2022. Kim said the comments merely expressed her personal preference and that her linguistic skills are limited due to her mental condition, but the court sentenced her to 3 million won fine in December of last year.

Edam Entertainment has been engaged in legal battles against those posting malicious comments against IU, with the agency saying in November that it has filed for criminal punishment against 180 individuals.

IU, one of the most popular and influential figures in the Korean pop culture, has been subject to online attacks for years. She was recently targeted by supporters of disgraced ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, expelled for his martial law imposition in December, when she paid for food and drinks to be provided for protesters calling for Yoon's impeachment earlier this year.