BAC NINH, Vietnam, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KTG Industrial, one of Vietnam's leading developers of industrial space, has launched Phase 1 of its new project VSIP Bac Ninh 2, a LEED Gold-certified ready-built factory (RBF), backed by an environmental initiative: the planting of 5,000 trees across 10 hectares of reforested land.

Launched on World Environment Day, this green launch underscores KTG Industrial's commitment to a sustainable business model - one that balances environmental responsibility with industrial advancement.

'We're striving to build more responsibly and taking our first steps towards meeting our ESG commitments," said Mr. Dang Trong Duc, CEO of KTG Industrial. 'Our reforestation campaign is a modest but meaningful effort that reflects our intention to support "One Billion Trees for a Green Vietnam" initiative and its broader vision for net-zero emissions by 2050.'"

The tree planting initiative is a collaboration between KTG Industrial, Kansai Vina - the project's main contractor, and KTG Foundation.

Building for Demand, Designed for Impact

Phase 1 of VSIP Bac Ninh 2 comes to the market at a time of growing demand for high-quality industrial space. Following the high occupancy of KTG Industrial Yen Phong IIC Phase 2, this new development offers significant advantages to tenants seeking operational excellence and long-term value.

Situated just 24 minutes from Noi Bai In't Airport and only 30 minutes from Hanoi CBD, the 14-hectares project has been developed in 2 phases. Phase 1 is now underway with 44,000 sqm of Net Leasing Area (NLA) across 07 modern & green RBFs. The project is expected to welcome its first tenants by late 2025.

Tenants will benefit from exceptional connectivity with 4 expressways, 3 international airports, and 2 deep-sea ports - making VSIP Bac Ninh 2 a strategic hub for seamless access to both domestic and international markets.

KTG Industrial and Its Mission for Sustainable Development

As KTG Industrial strives to become the most trusted industrial real estate solutions provider in Vietnam, it recognizes that sustainability is one of core standards guiding that journey. VSIP Bac Ninh 2 is more than just a building - it's a measurable result of this commitment. With its LEED Gold certification, integrated ESG framework, and significant environmental investment, KTG Industrial is proving how development can drive both business success and environmental stewardship.

About KTG Industrial:

KTG Industrial Managed by BKIM ('KTG Industrial'), a co-developed brand of KTG and Boustead Projects, stands as a prominent force in Vietnam's industrial real estate sector.

With a focus on ready-built factories, warehouses, and built-to-suit factories, KTG Industrial is committed to being the preferred choice for foreign businesses seeking robust and sustainable development opportunities.

