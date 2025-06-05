STRADVISION collaborates with Arm to Accelerate the Future of AI-Defined Vehicles

SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a disruptive leader in AI-powered automotive perception software, proudly supports Arm in its announcement of Arm® Zena™ Compute Subsystems (CSS), a pre-integrated and validated platform designed to accelerate development for the AI-defined vehicle.

As vehicles become increasingly defined by their software capabilities, automakers and their technology partners face growing demands for scalable, high-performance, and safety-enabled compute platforms. Zena CSS, Arm's first-generation CSS for automotive, is purpose-built to address this transformation, offering a trusted and unified compute platform that supports next-generation workloads across central compute, cockpit, and ADAS domains.

"At STRADVISION, we're focused on enabling the next generation of vehicles with intelligent, high-efficiency perception systems," said Philip Vidal, CBO of STRADVISION. "Our partnership with Arm makes it easier for OEMs and Tier 1s to scale from entry-level ADAS to premium autonomous features, all while future-proofing their investment."

STRADVISION's support for the Arm platform ensures performance portability and flexibility across generations of SoCs from multiple silicon partners. Through this collaboration, STRADVISION is delivering highly efficient, scalable perception software optimized for Arm-based platforms, including Zena CSS, enabling faster time-to-market and more flexibility for OEMs, Tier 1s, and silicon providers across a broad range of SoCs and vehicle segments. This approach empowers automakers to standardize on a single software stack while reducing complexity and accelerating time to market.

The collaboration highlights both companies' shared dedication to open, standards-based platforms and aligns with Arm's commitment to ecosystem-led initiatives like SOAFEE that foster innovation, reduce integration friction, and support continuous software evolution.

STRADVISION's support for Arm architecture ensures portability and long-term investment protection, allowing automakers to deploy its advanced perception stack seamlessly across multiple generations of hardware, from entry-level ADAS to high-end autonomous driving features.

A key part of what STRADVISION is leveraging is the availability of natively-accelerated virtual platforms based on Zena CSS to optimize software stacks for future Arm-based automotive SoCs. By aligning STRADVISION SVNet with virtual Zena CSS platforms, we enable OEMs to begin software development and testing significantly earlier in the cycle, cutting time-to-production and enabling scalable, continuous integration and deployment.

This is especially critical for STRADVISION's advanced perception stacks, which support automated driving at L2+ level and above, where extensive sensor data must be processed to meet rigorous testing demands.

"Automakers and their partners face growing expectations from drivers to deliver AI-defined features that enhance autonomous driving assistance and personalize the in-cabin experience. With the support of ecosystem partners like STRADVISION, Arm Zena CSS lays the foundation for safer, smarter, and more efficient next-generation automotive systems," said Suraj Gajendra, vice president of automotive products and software solutions, Automotive Line of Business, Arm.

For more information on STRADVISION and its cutting-edge technologies, please visit STRADVISION.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.