- Content direction and production for the world's largest spherical LED display, the Sphere

- Co-produced with Galaxy Corporation, demonstrating Korea's immersive content capabilities on the global stage

SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's immersive content specialist dotmill participated in the content direction and production for the world's largest spherical LED display, the Sphere, located in Las Vegas, USA. This project was carried out in partnership with Galaxy Corporation, making dotmill the first Korean company to directly produce content for the Sphere.

The Sphere is an ultra-large spherical media façade measuring 157 meters in diameter and 111 meters in height. It stands as the world's only immersive LED screen capable of a full 360-degree panoramic display. Due to its enveloping structure and curved surface, the platform demands sophisticated graphic design and spatial analysis, making it an iconic stage accessible to only a few global content producers.

dotmill collaborated closely with Galaxy Corporation across the entire project spectrum—from planning and direction to production—crafting a new form of immersive content optimized for the Sphere's structural characteristics and immersive environment.

The final content serves as part of a major Korean financial group's brand campaign. It opens with a scene where the "Daisy" motif and logo, symbolic of the brand's model, visually converge in outer space. Viewers are then immersed in the brand message through expressive digital artwork and cinematic production techniques.

"The Sphere is not merely a colossal screen but a platform that requires an entirely new approach to content, both in terms of its physical structure and viewing environment. This project demanded technical interpretation and visual strategies vastly different from traditional video production processes, and we believe it is highly meaningful that we were able to meet those challenges successfully. Through our collaboration with Galaxy Corporation, we were able to demonstrate that dotmill's technological prowess and creativity are truly competitive on the global stage," a dotmill spokesperson commented.

dotmill is a South Korean media-tech firm specializing in immersive content, including extended reality (XR), interactive media, and production and operations of theme attractions powered by digital twin technology. With a strong portfolio spanning major exhibition halls, urban content, and multi-purpose cultural spaces, the company plans to further solidify its global market position following the Sphere project.

- About dotmill (KRX: 464580 KQ)

Founded in 2015, dotmill is a leading South Korean immersive content specialist that plans, produces, and operates content based on extended reality (XR), interactive media, and digital twin technologies. With a unique blend of technical expertise and creative storytelling, dotmill is driving innovation in the global immersive content industry.

The company has built a strong global reputation through a diverse portfolio of high-profile projects. These include content production for BLACKPINK's debut stage in 2016, holographic stage direction for BTS at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), immersive content production for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and the planning and production of the BTS exhibition series from 2023 to 2024. More recently, dotmill directed content for Samsung Electronics' THE WALL showcased at ISE 2025 and participated in the Las Vegas Sphere content project in 2025—further cementing its position as a pioneer in immersive media on the global stage.

In addition to commissioned works, dotmill develops and operates its own immersive attraction IPs, including Lunafall, OPCI, Glow Safari, and Waterworld, offering innovative experiences that seamlessly blend physical spaces with digital content.

Headquartered in Seoul, dotmill was listed on the KOSDAQ in 2024 and continues to expand globally with the vision of transforming the immersive content landscape—from planning and production to promotion and marketing.

For more information, please visit www.dot-mill.com