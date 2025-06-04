TOKYO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A fresh wave of Southeast Asian investment arrived in Japan, redefining regional engagement through elegance and purpose. FURA Investment Holdings, in collaboration with HMD Asia, officially launched the FURA Hospitality Fund at a landmark investor showcase in Tokyo.

The event, titled "FURA x Shinta Mani: Investing in Iconic Hospitality with Purpose," was held alongside the official visit of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet—highlighting Cambodia's ambition to lead in ethical, design-led investment opportunities.

Design-Driven Investment with Purpose

The FURA Hospitality Fund focuses on globally benchmarked hospitality assets developed under the acclaimed Shinta Mani brand, guided by the internationally renowned designer Bill Bensley. Known for his bold, sustainable, and storytelling-driven architecture, Bensley has transformed the perception of luxury hospitality in Asia and beyond. His creative vision lies at the heart of the fund's appeal, offering investors a rare opportunity to back world-class design with purpose.

"This isn't about chasing emerging markets. It's about investing in globally admired hospitality projects that reflect beauty, sustainability, and purpose," said Mr. Hiro, CEO of FURA Japan.

Event Highlights Reflecting Cambodia's Investment Strengths

Held at a prestigious venue in Tokyo, the event brought together investors, thought leaders, and cultural ambassadors. Key segments included:

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sokoun Chanpreda, founder of HMD Asia, shared an open invitation: "Please come to see and experience Cambodia for yourself - the culture, the creativity, the hospitality and the spirit that shape our HMD Asia properties."

The showcase concluded with a relaxed networking session, allowing investors to engage directly with the fund's creators and strategic partners.

Strong Turnout from Japan's Investment Community

The event hosted 65 attendees, including representatives from 14 publicly listed and leading companies, 15 investment firms, and 24 individual investors. Company names are withheld for confidentiality.

Investing in a Sophisticated, Ethical Future

FURA's platform offers Japanese investors access to curated global assets, beginning with Cambodia's most iconic and ethically built hospitality ventures. With strong government support and visionary partners like Bill Bensley and HMD Asia, the fund is positioned to deliver legacy investments rooted in purpose and performance.

To inquire, please contact:

FURA JAPAN Co. Ltd.

Contact Persons: Aga, Fukumuro

TEL: 03-6313-2416 (main), 080-3445-7372 (Aga), 090-5393-0933 (Fukumuro)

EMAIL: hiro@furajapan.co.jp (Aga) / takumi@furajapan.co.jp (Fukumuro)

About Fura Investment Holdings

FURA Investment Holdings is a global investment firm focused on long-term growth and lasting impact. With strategic investments in real estate, finance, agriculture, healthcare, and sustainable development, we connect capital with opportunity to drive economic progress. Headquartered in Singapore, we work alongside international partners to create value that endures across generations. Guided by transparency and responsibility, we invest in ventures that not only generate strong returns but also contribute to sustainable prosperity. At FURA, we don't just invest—we cultivate legacies that redefine the future.