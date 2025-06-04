SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taman Safari Indonesia invites travellers from South Korea to experience year-round joy through a diverse array of attractions, from immersive wildlife adventures to romantic getaways and family-friendly activities, Taman Safari Indonesia offers something for every traveller.

According to a report by Statistics Indonesia (BPS), a total of 436,054 Korean visitors travelled to Indonesia in 2024, with the highest number recorded in July during the school holiday and summer break. To meet rising interest, Taman Safari Indonesia, home to over 673 species and 22,963 animals from 5 continents, offers curated experiences designed for couples, families, and group travelers.

Korean visitors and tour organizers can discover more about Taman Safari Indonesia's offerings at the Seoul International Travel Fair , taking place from 5 to 8 June 2025 at COEX, Seoul, Korea.

A Safari Experience in the Heart of Nature

The Great Taman Safari Bogor offers an immersive safari journey and a thrilling Night Safari experience. Guests can end the day at Safari Resort, where tropical forest ambience meets family-friendly accommodations and engaging activations.

New Family Destination: Enchanting Valley

Enchanting Valley, Taman Safari Indonesia's newest family-friendly attraction, blends outdoor fun with cultural experiences. Families can enjoy the whimsical Lila & Magical Forest Show, angklung performances, super wheels, giant net play areas, and more. The valley also offers culinary delights at several restaurants, including Amarta, Kembang Nona, and Pine Cone Café.

Exotic Wildlife Meets Island Charm in Bali

No visit to Indonesia is complete without exploring The Amazing Taman Safari Bali and The Exciting Marine Safari Bali where children can enjoy hands-on educational activities like animal feeding, elephant encounters, and conservation workshops. The park hosts unforgettable shows like the Bali Agung Performance and Varuna, Indonesia's first underwater theatrical dining experience.

Dive into Fun at Jakarta Aquarium & Safari

For visitors seeking marine adventures within the city, Jakarta Aquarium & Safari offers an exciting escape with interactive attractions such as the Piranha Feeding Show and the Penguin Parade. Guests can also dive deeper with immersive programs like Underwater Funtasy Diving and Aquatrekking, perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages.

"Each of our destinations across Indonesia is thoughtfully curated to offer immersive adventures, meaningful cultural encounters, and joyful moments for every type of traveller. We look forward to creating unforgettable memories together, all year round," said Alexander Zulkarnain, SVP of Marketing, Taman Safari Indonesia.