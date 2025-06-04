Calls for reform, leadership change grow within conservative bloc

The People Power Party on Wednesday grappled with the presidential election loss of its candidate, Kim Moon-soo, as several voices within the conservative bloc called for reform and new leadership.

At around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Kim delivered a speech conceding defeat in the presidential election to liberal Democratic Party of Korea candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Some 84 percent of ballots were counted at the time of his speech. Lee had held a clear lead with 48.3 percent of the vote to Kim's 42.9 percent. The three major broadcasters had already conducted and released exit polls that projected Lee to be the winner.

Upon completion of vote counting, Lee had won 49.42 percent of the votes compared with Kim’s 41.14 percent.

“I humbly accept the people’s choice,” Kim said in a press conference held at the People Power Party headquarters in western Seoul.

“I congratulate Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, who has been elected."

Members of the party’s leadership, the emergency response committee, had yet to announce their resignation as of Wednesday afternoon, despite growing calls within the party for them to step down and take responsibility for the election loss.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, who was a co-chair of the People Power Party’s election campaign committee, labeled the latest election loss, “a stern order (from the people) calling for the party’s change to the core,” in a Wednesday Facebook post. “No one (within the party), including me, is free from the responsibility of the loss,” he added.

Echoing Rep. Kim’s sentiment, People Power Party Rep. Park Jeong-hun said that the “emergency response committee under interim leader Kim Yong-tae must be immediately disbanded,” via Facebook. “We must form a new party leadership as soon as possible to design a new path for the party’s future.”

Former People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon also called Lee's election victory "a stern order from the people asking the political forces that supported an illegal martial bid to leave," in a Facebook post uploaded early in the day.

Meanwhile, Kim Yong-tae attended a celebratory luncheon meeting tied to Lee’s swearing-in ceremony held at the National Assembly, and congratulated the president on his election victory in person. At the same time, he expressed concerns about the Democratic Party’s plans to pass several unilateral bills at the plenary meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The interim leader said that the People Power Party is willing to actively cooperate with Lee and his party if they’re willing to uphold the system of proportional representation at parliament and the “mutual benefits” for both sides of the political sphere.

At the press conference held to deliver his concession speech, Kim Moon-soo thanked members of the People Power Party and the public for their support.

“South Korea has been able to make great progress in the face of any crisis backed by the power of its people,” he said. “I sincerely thank the people who gave undeserving support to a candidate who lacks many things.”

Kim shook the hands of the People Power Party's election campaign committee members — including interim leader Kim Yong-tae — and reporters before leaving the scene.