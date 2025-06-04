Korean Aerospace Industries, the nation's sole aircraft maker, said Wednesday that it has signed a 975.3 billion won ($711 million) contract with the Philippine Department of National Defense to export 12 additional FA-50 light combat aircraft.

With this agreement, the total number of FA-50 jets delivered to the Philippines will rise to 24. The deal includes not only the aircraft but also follow-on logistics support, with deliveries scheduled for completion by 2030.

The upgraded FA-50PH models will feature extended range through aerial refueling capability, advanced radar systems, and enhanced air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry. These improvements are expected to significantly boost the Philippine Air Force’s operational capability and modernization efforts.

The Philippine Air Force has been operating the FA-50PH since 2017, following an earlier deal signed in 2014. The aircraft played a key role during the Battle of Marawi and demonstrated excellent performance during the multinational “Pitch Black 2024” exercise in Australia, achieving 100 percent availability with KAI’s maintenance support.

This deal follows KAI’s successful export of 18 FA-50 units to Malaysia in 2023 and is expected to strengthen its foothold in Southeast Asia. Interest in the aircraft is also growing in Europe, the Middle East and South America.

“This additional order reflects a decade of stable operations and trust,” said KAI CEO Kang Goo-young. “We will continue expanding our global presence with customized upgrades and sustained support.”