Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Malaysia Celebrates Future-Ready Enterprises Driving the Nation’s Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) Malaysia concluded its 19th edition with great success, honoring the nation's most future-ready enterprises that are boldly navigating disruption and driving sustainable growth in the new economy. Organized by the region's leading NGO Enterprise Asia, the prestigious awards ceremony was held at Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre on 30 May 2025.

The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of Rizal bin Dato' Nainy, CEO of SME Corp. Malaysia; Mansor Shah Wahid, Deputy CEO of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) (Exporters Development); YBhg. Datuk Wira Dr. Hj. Rais Hussin, CEO of the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI); along with Dato' Robert Teo, Managing Partner of RSM Malaysia, the event's Official Assurance Partner.

Under the theme of "Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises", the APEA 2025 Malaysia recognized outstanding Malaysian businesses and entrepreneurs who have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and foresight in future-proofing their organizations amidst rapid technological and economic shifts.

A distinguished panel of judges meticulously assessed over 100 nominees, evaluating each entrepreneur and organization for their overall excellence, leadership, and business performance. Through this rigorous evaluation process, the most outstanding recipients were selected across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan region's Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong SAR's Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam's Dang Van Thanh, Thailand's Supaluck Ampuj, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India's Adi Godrej, the Philippines' Manuel Villar, and Cuckoo Malaysia's Hoe Kian Choon.

"In an era of constant disruption, the enterprises that will thrive are those that challenge conventions, embrace transformative technologies, and create value beyond profits. These organizations recognize the interconnectedness of economies, societies, and the environment, and take bold steps to shape a sustainable and inclusive future." stated Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, in his inspiring welcome address.

Award winners under the Master Entrepreneur category include Chiew Oon Leong, CEO of Cert Academy Sdn Bhd, and Datuk Lawrence Leow Fong Peng, Chief Executive Director of Teamplete Sdn Bhd, who have each demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience, and vision in steering their organizations to new heights.

NS Bluescope Malaysia Sdn Bhd and The Food Purveyor were honored as recipients of the Inspirational Brand Award. Recognized under the Fast Enterprise category is Union Profit Cosmetic Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, while leading companies awarded in the Corporate Excellence category include Niro Ceramic Group, UAC Berhad, and UM Specialist Centre (UMSC).

The APEA 2025 Malaysia Chapter is proudly supported by RSM Malaysia as the Official Assurance Partner and PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner. Supporting Partners include the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, CCI France Malaysia, EuroCham Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce (KLMCC), and the Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MAICCI), with Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine as the Media Partners.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.