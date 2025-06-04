The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Wednesday released an official statement congratulating Lee Jae-myung on his election as the 21st president of the Republic of Korea.

AmCham expressed optimism that under President Lee's leadership, Korea will enter a new phase of economic growth and innovation.

With both Korea and the United States undergoing significant political transitions, AmCham emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral economic cooperation.

“On behalf of the US business community, I sincerely congratulate President Lee,” said AmCham Chairman James Kim. “His leadership and vision mark an important turning point for Korea’s future.

"We look forward to strengthening the Korea-US economic partnership through close collaboration with the new administration.”

Kim also highlighted past engagements with Lee, including discussions on support for small and medium enterprises, liquefied natural gas cooperation with Alaska and efforts to attract foreign investment.

“Through every meeting, I was impressed by his forward-looking mindset, openness to innovation and unwavering commitment to enhancing Korea’s global competitiveness."