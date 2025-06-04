Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang to hold a meeting with leader Kim Jong-un, a Russian news report said Wednesday.

Shoigu traveled to the North on instructions from President Vladimir Putin and is scheduled to meet with Kim, the Russian news agency Tass reported.

The visit came amid speculation that Kim may visit Russia for a summit with Putin to mark the first anniversary of their signing of a mutual defense treaty in June last year, which led to North Korea's deployment of thousands of troops on the Russian side in the war against Ukraine. (Yonhap)