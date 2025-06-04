Five-year term for new president commences with election win confirmation at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday

Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday kicked off his term as president of South Korea at 6:21 a.m., after the National Election Commission confirmed his win in Tuesday's presidential election. The liberal leader took over from acting President Lee Ju-ho, without the transition period usually given to a president-elect.

In Tuesday's early election, conducted two years ahead of schedule due to his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, Lee won 49.42 percent of the vote. His 17.28 million votes were the highest tally for a president-elect since direct presidential elections were implemented in 1987, although Park Geun-hye in 2012 still holds the record for the highest percentage of votes at 51.55 percent.

In his first official move as president, Lee spoke by phone from his personal residence with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo at 8:07 a.m. Adm. Kim briefed the new commander-in-chief about the handover of military authority, North Korean military movements, and the readiness of the South Korean military.

"It was very appropriate for the soldiers in the military to respond passively to the unjust orders given during the period of martial law (declared by Yoon) out of loyalty to the people and the country, which prevented mass chaos," Lee told the highest-ranked military official, according to the presidential office. He stressed his faith in the military's loyalty and capabilities and requested the military to maintain constant vigilance, keeping an eye on the North, based on the South Korea-US military alliance.

In his first outing as president, Lee visited Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak-gu Wednesday morning to pay respects to the Korean independence activists, soldiers, police officers and others who died in service of the country. He is slated to attend an abbreviated inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly at 11 a.m., without a large-scale celebration, which is postponed until Korea marks Constitution Day on July 17.