Conservative People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo on Wednesday delivered a speech conceding defeat in the presidential election to liberal Democratic Party of Korea candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Kim’s concession speech came as some 84 percent of ballots were counted as of 1:35 a.m., with Lee holding a clear lead with 48.3 percent of the vote to Kim's 42.9 percent. The three major broadcasters that conducted the exit polls projected him to be the winner as of press time.

“I humbly accept the people’s choice,” Kim said during a press conference held at the People Power Party headquarters in western Seoul around 1:35 a.m.

“I congratulate Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung who has been elected,” he added.

Kim thanked the members of the People Power Party and the public for showing support.

“South Korea has been able to make great progress, in the face of any crisis, backed by the power of its people,” he said. “I sincerely thank the people who gave undeserving support to a candidate who lacks many things.”

Kim shook the hands of the People Power Party's election campaign committee members — including interim leader Kim Yong-tae — and reporters before leaving the scene.