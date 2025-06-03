- Joint polls suggest Lee leads with 51.7%, followed by Kim 39.3% - Lee's projected victory expected to turn page on political crisis that shook up nation for past 6 months

Exit polls predicted Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party as South Korea's next president, who would turn the page on six months of relentless political upheaval and a leadership vacuum left by ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s troubled legacy.

The liberal Democratic Party is forecast to seize power from the conservative People Power Party in a whirlwind 22-day campaign, just three years after the 2022 presidential election. That year, Yoon defeated Lee by the narrowest-ever margin of just 0.73 percentage point.

Lee won 51.7 percent of the vote, defeating his rival Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party by a margin of 12.4 percentage points at Tuesday's early presidential election, according to exit polls conducted by the Korea Election Pool, a consortium of the country’s three major terrestrial broadcasters, KBS, MBC and SBS.

Kim secured 39.3 percent, while Lee Jun-seok of the minor conservative New Reform Party garnered 7.7 percent — falling short of the 10 percent threshold required to qualify for reimbursement of half his campaign expenses, according to the poll results released shortly after voting closed at 8 p.m., following a full day of voting that began at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The exit poll results were compiled from surveys conducted between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday at 325 polling stations nationwide, covering 80,146 voters, and from a separate telephone survey of 11,500 early voters conducted previously. The margin of error is plus and minus 0.8 percentage point at a 95 percent confidence level.

Lee was projected to win more than half of the votes, marking only the second time this has occurred since the 1987 constitutional amendment introducing direct presidential elections. The first was former disgraced President Park Geun-hye, who secured 51.55 percent of the vote in the 2012 presidential election against then-liberal rival Moon Jae-in.

Lee’s presidency would come on his third bid, after first finishing third in the Democratic Party’s 2017 primary and then narrowly losing to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election.

Why June 3 election matters

Besides being only the second early presidential election triggered by the impeachment of a sitting president, the election carried significant weight, unfolding as South Korea’s democracy faced extraordinary strain.

The nation was jolted by Yoon’s botched declaration of emergency martial law on Dec. 3— the first such attempt since the 1987 democratization movement — and his subsequent impeachment by the National Assembly on Dec. 14. He was unanimously removed from office by the Constitutional Court on April 4 for overstepping his constitutional authority, paving the way for the June 3 by-election.

The orderly transfer of power in this early election marks more than the restoration of stability and constitutional order after the nation’s gravest crisis in decades. It stands as a testament to the resilience and maturity of South Korea’s democracy, forged in the fires of political turbulence at breakneck speed.

Yet the new president's victory also arrives laden with towering responsibilities as the nation reels from cascading headwinds on multiple fronts, both at home and abroad.

Domestically, deepening political polarization and the exhaustion of traditional engines of economic growth, exacerbated by structural challenges such as demographic decline and a rapidly aging society, as well as the looming prospect of a zero-growth economy, have taken a heavy toll.

Beyond its borders, South Korea faces the specter of global economic uncertainty unleashed by US President Trump’s sweeping tariff policies, along with mounting security challenges — from the persistent threat posed by North Korea to the potential of repositioning US Forces Korea elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific region.

Immediate transition, immense power looms

Should Lee win the election, he will be sworn into office as soon as his victory is officially confirmed by the National Election Commission, which is expected to happen Wednesday morning — a departure from the customary 60-day transition period afforded to South Korean presidents.

All constitutional powers vested in the presidency — including military command authority — would be transferred to Lee at the moment the term begins.

The new president is expected to begin forming a Cabinet immediately upon taking office. On the last day of campaigning, Lee said Monday, “In general, the first appointments to be made should be the prime minister, the presidential chief of staff, and the senior secretaries.”

In 2017, then-President Moon Jae-in announced his selections for prime minister, National Intelligence Service director, presidential chief of staff and chief of the Presidential Security Service on the day of his inauguration following the early presidential election.

Should Lee Jae-myung win, Korea would have a unified government, with both the executive branch and the majority in the National Assembly aligned with the liberal Democratic Party — a stark contrast to the previous era of divided government under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. The Democratic Party holds 171 seats in the 300-member parliament and is expected to wield immense power.

At the same time, Lee’s possible landslide victory comes as he faces ongoing criminal trials — an issue that is likely to rekindle debate over whether presidents should have immunity for alleged criminal offenses committed before taking office.

The Democratic Party has submitted a request to convene an extraordinary National Assembly session starting Thursday, a day after Lee’s inauguration, should he be confirmed as president. Last month, the party pushed through two key bills — now awaiting a plenary vote: an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act that would suspend the five ongoing criminal trials against Lee should he take office, and a revision to the Public Official Election Act that would remove the term “act” from the requirements for the crime of disseminating false information during an election.

With Lee’s first retrial hearing for violating election law scheduled for June 18, the party is reportedly considering passing related legislative amendments before then.

More than 79 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots on Tuesday, surpassing the turnout recorded in the 2022 presidential election, according to the National Election Commission as of 9 p.m.

Voter turnout in South Korea’s presidential elections since the introduction of civilian government has been as follows: 81.9 percent in 1992, 80.7 percent in 1997, 70.8 percent in 2002, 63.0 percent in 2007, 75.8 percent in 2012, 77.2 percent in 2017, and 77.1 percent in 2022.

Early voting turnout from May 29 to 30 was 34.74 percent, the second-highest since early voting was introduced in 2014, following the record 36.9 percent set during the 2022 presidential election.

According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the total number of registered voters for the presidential election stands at 44,391,871, comprising 44,133,617 domestic voters and 258,254 overseas voters, marking an increase of 194,179 from the previous presidential election in 2022.