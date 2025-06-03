Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's main liberal Democratic Party of Korea, is poised to win the presidency, according to an exit poll released after voting closed Tuesday.

The joint exit poll conducted by major broadcasters MBC, KBS and SBS projected Lee to win 51.7% percent of the vote. His main rival from the conservative People Power Party, Kim Moon-soo, was projected to receive 39.3% percent, while Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party was forecast to take 7.7 percent.

Lee’s lead is outside the margin of error with a lead of 12.4 percentage points.

Official results of the election are expected to become clear later this evening, as vote counting continues.