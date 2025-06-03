OSAKA, Japan, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 31 to June 1, 2025, "Xiamen Day" captivated audiences at the China Pavilion of Expo 2025 Osaka. Under the theme "Facing the Sea, Flowers Blooming in Four Seasons" and guided by the principles of "Openness, Culture, and Innovation," the event comprehensively showcased Xiamen's urban appeal through economic and trade matchmaking, cultural performances, and a variety of other activities, injecting fresh dynamism into Sino-Japanese exchanges.

Economic and Trade Matchmaking: Deepening Practical Industrial Cooperation

The Xiamen-Japan Economic, Trade, and Cultural Tourism Exchange Conference kicked off on May 31. Following opening remarks by leaders from the Xiamen Municipal Government, the Xiamen Commerce Bureau and Xiamen Culture and Tourism Bureau presented compelling cases for Xiamen's favorable business climate and rich cultural and tourism offerings, highlighting its investment potential and the allure of the "Garden on the Sea."

Fujii Takahide Head of Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. Xiamen, shared valuable insights into his company's investment journey in Xiamen. Toyoki Oka, Representative Director of the Japan-China Investment Promotion Organization, provided analysis on the strategic direction of Japanese enterprises operating in China. Further discussions among enterprise representatives centered on supply chain innovation and the burgeoning tea industry. The on-site signing of projects, including the BSL Smart Energy Base, Dendrobium officinale R&D and promotion, and Chinese tea exports to Japan, underscored the transition of bilateral collaboration in green energy, healthcare, and traditional trade to a phase of significant advancement.

Cultural Enrichment: A Dialogue of Southern Fujian Culture with the World

On June 1, the opening ceremony of "Xiamen Day" within the China Pavilion at the Osaka Expo presented a vibrant tapestry of performances, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary elements. Interactive song and dance, innovative folk arts, and intangible cultural heritage showcases brought Xiamen's unique humanistic spirit to life, rooted in the rich traditions of Southern Fujian culture and celebrating the harmonious fusion of Chinese and international influences.

Immersive experience zones showcasing the artistry of lacquer thread sculpture and shadow carving attracted audience participation, with many visitors expressing a shared appreciation for the parallels in Eastern aesthetic sensibilities. The accompanying China-Japan Friendship Exchange Exhibition, utilizing exquisite crafts and a retrospective of collaborative ventures, served to construct a lasting bridge of cultural exchange.

Ecological Practice : A Model for Sustainable Urban Development

The event also featured a dedicated ecological exhibition area, spotlighting Xiamen's innovative approaches to ecological zoning control, pollution mitigation, and carbon reduction. This showcased the city's governance strategies, firmly grounded in the "ecological city" concept, and offering "Xiamen's wisdom" as a valuable resource for global sustainable development efforts.

This event successfully cultivated a comprehensive platform for Sino-Japanese exchange, strengthening mutual understanding through cultural resonance and fortifying the foundation of friendship through industrial collaboration. The event garnered significant attention from both Chinese and Japanese media outlets. Looking ahead, we anticipate deepening collaboration between the two sides across diverse sectors, ensuring a new era of mutual benefit and shared prosperity.