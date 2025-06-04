Nearly half of the public selected Cheong Wa Dae (the former Blue House) as their top choice for the presidential office that the next administration should use. Support for the Government Complex Sejong and the current Yongsan presidential office both fell in the 20 percent range.

According to a Media Tomato poll published in May, when asked, “Where do you think the next government should establish the presidential office?” 47.3 percent of respondents chose Cheong Wa Dae. This was followed by 23.7 percent favoring the Government Complex Sejong and 20.8 percent choosing the current Yongsan Presidential Office.

By age group, a majority of respondents in their 40s to 60s preferred Cheong Wa Dae. Notably, even among those aged 70 and older, an age group with strong conservative leanings, 41 percent selected Cheong Wa Dae, the highest response rate within that group.

The nationwide survey was conducted with 1,039 adults aged 18 and older. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.