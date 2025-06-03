A constitutional amendment to ease South Korea’s strict presidential term limits has been a recurring campaign pledge in presidential elections since the current Constitution was enacted in 1987.

Yet, despite repeated promises, no serious attempt at a revision has materialized.

This year, however, anticipation for change is higher than ever.

The shift in public and political sentiment follows the self-coup attempt by former President Yoon Suk Yeol late last year. The incident laid bare the enduring vulnerabilities of South Korea’s so-called “imperial presidency,” a system that grants sweeping powers to the executive with few institutional checks.

The crisis also underscored the urgent need for structural reform — not just to balance presidential authority, but also to address the lack of constitutional ways to resolve deadlocks between the president and a hostile legislature.

Against this backdrop, all major candidates in the June 3 presidential race have placed constitutional reform high on their agendas.

Major candidates including Rep. Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea and Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party have suggested that future presidents would be eligible to be reelected under their reforms. The candidates have touted their proposals as a way to allow more continuity in the presidency.

Currently, no president could serve more than one five-year term.

Lee and the Democratic Party suggested a new presidential system under which a president can serve two four-year terms, so that a referendum would take place on the sitting president's performance halfway through.

The party has also proposed that a president may run for a second term only immediately after the completion of the first term, and will not be eligible to run in later elections.

Article 128 of the Constitution stipulates that the amendment over the presidential term extension "shall not be effective" for a sitting president who proposes it.

However, Lee in a news conference at the party's headquarters in Seoul on May 25 said he was open to dismissing the clause so that Lee himself could serve up to eight years, as long as people want him to do so, although he added that he believed people would be unlikely support such an idea.

In addition to easing term limits for the president, Lee also proposed to curtail a president's power by toughening requirements for a president to impose martial law and exercise a veto power.

Lee also promised to hand over the presidential authority to the National Assembly regarding the recommendation of the prime minister, and have the president no longer exert the influence over the Board of Audit and Inspection and instead let the parliament take control of the agency. He suggested that the referendum take place in 2028.

Similarly, both Kim of the People Power Party and Rep. Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party have suggested a constitutional change to allow their successors to serve up to two four-year terms. The gist of the proposal is, unlike Lee Jae-myung's proposal, theirs do not restrict the number of times his successors could rerun for president.

Moreover, Kim of the People Power Party has promised to serve only three years if he is elected president to have the next presidential election and the legislative election to be held concurrently in April 2028.

The discrepancy between the five-year presidential term and four-year term for lawmakers has caused the relationship between the presidential office and the legislature to change over time, while South Korea lacks mechanisms for presidents to pursue their policies if they fail to win cooperation from a large opposition party.

Kim proposed to end the president's immunity to criminal indictment. He also suggested a reduction in the number of lawmakers at the National Assembly from 300 to 270, and the removal of lawmakers' immunity to arrest.