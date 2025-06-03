A 49-year-old man is under investigation for drugging his wife and two sons and driving them into the sea. The three died, while he alone escaped.

Officials of the Gwangju Bukbu Police Station said they arrested the suspect at around 9:09 p.m. on Monday in Gwangju. The suspect is believed to have driven the car carrying the family into the waters off Jindo port at around 1:12 a.m. Sunday.

The Korea Coast Guard discovered the submerged vehicle at around 7:20 p.m. Monday and recovered the bodies of three victims, all showing no signs of physical trauma. Finding the driver's seat empty and a window open, the authorities suspected the driver had escaped and tracked him down.

It was later revealed that a teacher at the younger son's high school had reported the boy missing at around 2:22 p.m. Monday, after failing to reach him. In the process of searching for the boy, the police found that the boy's brother and parents were also missing.

The suspect, identified as a construction worker, told police that he was struggling with financial difficulties stemming from his debt.

Police plan to request a warrant for the suspect's arrest and to investigate an acquaintance for assisting the attempted escape.