New leader to begin five-year term with Yoon’s Cabinet and Yongsan office — for now

The winner of Tuesday’s presidential election is to assume office immediately following the confirmation of the electoral results by the National Election Commission, likely on Wednesday morning, taking over from acting President Lee Ju-ho, who has led the country in a caretaker capacity.

The by-election to fill the vacancy in the nation’s top office became necessary after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached in December and the Constitutional Court upheld his removal in April.

As such, the new leader will start his five-year term with a Cabinet appointed by the ousted predecessor and in the Yongsan office in central Seoul, the much-disputed site of relocation chosen by Yoon.

The Public Officials Election Act states that the winner of a presidential by-election shall commence his or her term immediately after the win is confirmed, which would be during the general assembly of the National Election Commission on Wednesday morning. In normal circumstances, a state-funded transition team assists the president-elect in affairs related to the new administration, such as forming a Cabinet, preparing policies and other matters related to the takeover.

In the case of the 2017 election on May 9, 2017 — the first-ever presidential by-election after the direct election system was implemented in 1987 — Moon Jae-in's win was confirmed at around 8:09 a.m. on May 10. His inauguration took place at noon that day, although it was only a formality, given his term had already started the moment the NEC confirmed his win.

Yoon Cabinet to accompany new administration

The political turmoil following Yoon's martial law imposition late last year not only led to his own early departure from office, it set off a series of resignations at the ministerial level, including two key positions of the Cabinet: the prime minister and the finance minister, who are next in line in the order of presidential succession.

The third in line, Education Minister Lee thus assumed the role of acting president, prime minister and finance minister to lead the administrative branch until the new president takes office.

Of a total 21 Cabinet seats, only 14 are now occupied. Vacant seats include core roles such as interior minister and defense minister. The next president will have to run the government with a short-staffed Cabinet.

Precedents set by the Moon administration suggests it will take a considerable period of time for the new president to fully replace the ministers to form the inaugural Cabinet. It took 76 days for Moon to hold his first Cabinet meeting where all the members had been his own appointments.

The appointment of a prime minister requires the approval of more than half of the National Assembly members in attendance at a session. This would not present a problem if the candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea wins — as the party already has over half of the 300 seats in the parliament — but may present further challenges in the case of a candidate from another party's triumph.

During the Yoon administration, with the conservative bloc having well below a majority in the parliament, it took 48 days from Han Duck-soo's nomination to actual appointment to the post of prime minister.

Regardless of talk of relocating the presidential office and residence, the new president is expected to begin his term in the current location in Yongsan. Whether or not the president will remain there long-term is uncertain, as two of the three major candidates, including front-runner Lee Jae-myung, have pledged to move the office again.