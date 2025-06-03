After six months of intense political drama, featuring a short-lived martial law, a courthouse riot and a presidential impeachment, South Koreans vote today to elect a new president.

The Korea Herald's Choi He-suk and Devin Whiting join reporters from the National Desk for an in-depth discussion on this election — its outcome, its significance and what it means for the country's political future.

We’ll be hosting three live sessions at 5 p.m., 8 p.m. when exit polls are to be announced and 11 p.m.

Join us on Instagram Live: https://www.instagram.com/thekoreaherald

For the latest news and nonstreaming coverage, follow our live updates: https://www.koreaherald.com/LiveUpdate

