Below is a timeline of key events from former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, to his impeachment and removal on April 4 and the early presidential election held on June 3.

Dec. 3, 2024

President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law, accusing lawmakers of “anti-state activities.”

Dec. 4, 2024

National Assembly overrides the martial law order in an emergency session.

Dec. 14, 2024

Yoon is impeached by the National Assembly and suspended from office.

Jan. 15, 2025

Yoon is detained by prosecutors, becoming the first sitting president to be arrested.

Jan. 19, 2025

Pro-Yoon supporters storm a Seoul courthouse after his arrest is upheld.

March 8, 2025

Yoon is released after 52 days in jail.

April 4, 2025

The Constitutional Court unanimously removes Yoon from office, citing serious violations of the Constitution.

April 8, 2025

Acting President Han Duck-soo announces an early presidential election will be held on June 3.

April 27, 2025

Lee Jae-myung secures the Democratic Party’s nomination.

May 10, 2025

The People Power Party nominates Kim Moon-soo as its presidential candidate after internal conflict.

May 12, 2025

Official campaign period begins nationwide.

May 29-30, 2025

Early voting is held; turnout reaches 34.74 percent, slightly lower than 2022.

June 3, 2025

South Koreans vote to elect a new leader.