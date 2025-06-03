Below is a timeline of key events from former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, to his impeachment and removal on April 4 and the early presidential election held on June 3.
Dec. 3, 2024
President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law, accusing lawmakers of “anti-state activities.”
Dec. 4, 2024
National Assembly overrides the martial law order in an emergency session.
Dec. 14, 2024
Yoon is impeached by the National Assembly and suspended from office.
Jan. 15, 2025
Yoon is detained by prosecutors, becoming the first sitting president to be arrested.
Jan. 19, 2025
Pro-Yoon supporters storm a Seoul courthouse after his arrest is upheld.
March 8, 2025
Yoon is released after 52 days in jail.
April 4, 2025
The Constitutional Court unanimously removes Yoon from office, citing serious violations of the Constitution.
April 8, 2025
Acting President Han Duck-soo announces an early presidential election will be held on June 3.
April 27, 2025
Lee Jae-myung secures the Democratic Party’s nomination.
May 10, 2025
The People Power Party nominates Kim Moon-soo as its presidential candidate after internal conflict.
May 12, 2025
Official campaign period begins nationwide.
May 29-30, 2025
Early voting is held; turnout reaches 34.74 percent, slightly lower than 2022.
June 3, 2025
South Koreans vote to elect a new leader.