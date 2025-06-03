SINGAPORE, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a shifting global landscape, clarity matters. From 27 to 29 May, Vinexpo Asia 2025 gathered 8,998 trade participants at Marina Bay Sands, reinforcing its position as both a business catalyst and a strategic forum for market orientation and collective foresight. The opening ceremony, attended by Singapore's Minister of State (MOS) for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Industry, Gan Siow Huang, and 15 ambassadors, set the tone for an event anchored in economic diplomacy. In her keynote address, MOS Gan underlined Singapore's commitment to "working with like-minded partners around the world" to "uphold free and open trade" — a message that echoes across the exhibition hall.

"The wine and spirits industry is at a global turning point," says Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium. "With so many uncertainties reshaping global trade, Southeast Asia emerges as a new consumption continent. This is no time for solo moves — it's about playing as a team. And Vinexpo Asia offers precisely the field for that. Our responsibility is clear: bring structure, perspective, and clarity."

SOUTHEAST ASIA: FROM EMERGING TO ESSENTIAL

Vinexpo Asia 2025 underscored Southeast Asia's strengthening position as a dynamic and collective force in the global wine and spirits trade. From Thailand to Vietnam, Malaysia to Indonesia and the Philippines, the ASEAN bloc demonstrated a shared momentum driven by demographic growth and economic ambition.

The presence of ambassadors and institutional representatives throughout the show further reinforced the regional cohesion and international relevance of the event.

As MOS Gan noted in her address, the region is "home to over 600 million people and a young, rising middle class, and is expected to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2030." She also highlighted that "alcohol beverage revenue in Southeast Asia is projected togrow by about 10% from 2023 to 2027".

This confirms the region's shift from emerging to essential.

As a regional trade hub, Singapore provides an ideal environment to gather Southeast Asian buying power in one place.

THE BUSINESS PULSE OF THE REGION

With 4,253 meetings scheduled, Vinexpo Asia confirmed its role as an engine for qualified business encounters. The 2025 edition stood out for the intensity and quality of exchanges facilitated by Vinexposium's business matching platform — a tool widely praised by exhibitors for its efficiency.

Buyers came from over 60 countries, with a particularly strong showing from Southeast Asia. Local professionals from Singapore were joined by decision-makers from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — underscoring the region's centrality to the show.

"It's always very exciting to be at Vinexpo Asia, it's an annual activity for us. We meet our partners and explore new brands to introduce in Malaysia. Being here speeds up the process," says Wilson Khor, Marketing Brand Manager at Luen Heng F&B.

Among the exhibitors, national and regional pavilions from France, Italy, China, the USA and Australia drew sustained attention. For many, the show delivered concrete commercial outcomes.

"Vinexpo Asia 2025 has proven to be an exceptional platform for Italian wines. The quality of the crowd—comprised of highly knowledgeable buyers, distributors, and industry leaders, was truly impressive,", affirms Giorgio Calveri, Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Singapore.

"We met the Asian importers we work with and confirmed some orders. We also met potential distributors from Malaysia and Cambodia, which are countries we are not represented in," explains Vivien Gay, Director of International Sales at Silver Oak Winery (United States).

Beyond the show floor, Singapore's vibrant gastronomic scene provided an ideal backdrop for after-hours networking, a natural extension of Vinexpo Asia's blend of business, intelligence and hospitality.

GUIDING THE TRADE THROUGH COMPLEXITY

That same spirit of openness and dialogue continued at Vinexpo Academy — the event's strategic compass, where over 30 conferences and masterclasses addressed the forces transforming the industry, from shifting consumption patterns to emerging distribution models and new regional players.

"Vinexpo Academy is the number one reason I attend Vinexposium events," shares Nimmi Malhotra, Wine Communicator. "Vinexpo Asia is a world-class ideas forum — a space for thought leadership and intellectual growth."

The second issue of Voice of the Industry, Vinexposium's editorial publication, was launched onsite with a sharp focus on Asia. Distributed throughout the show, it provided expert analysis, data-driven foresight, and field-based observations.

Meanwhile, four episodes of the Voice by Vinexposium podcast were recorded live in Singapore, covering key themes such as the reinvention of Southeast Asia's distribution models, the rise of premium spirits, and how identity and collectability are redefining brand strategies. Episodes will be released post-event.

"In a world of shifting alliances and uncertain flows, Vinexposium stands as a trusted third party for the global drinks trade — a beacon where producers, buyers, and policymakers can connect, exchange, and build long-term strategies," concludes Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium. "And following our DNA, we do business with taste, heart and soul," he adds.

This strategic momentum continues in 2026, as Vinexpo Asia returns to Hong Kong from 26 to 28 May, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC). Alternating between Singapore and Hong Kong, the event ensures a consistent presence across two distinct ecosystems, ASEAN and Greater China — each with its own dynamics and opportunities.

About Vinexpo Asia

Vinexpo Asia is a premier event for wine and spirits professionals, offering exclusive access to key stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region. Taking place alternately in Singapore and Hong Kong, two major business hubs, it serves as a strategic platform for networking, discovering industry innovations, and fostering business opportunities in one of the most dynamic markets worldwide.

About Vinexposium

Vinexposium is the year-round ally to the global wine and spirits trade. Through international business events and editorial content, it brings together every segment of the industry to foster growth and visibility. By combining market insight and connection opportunities, including Voice of the Industry, Vinexposium helps professionals, around the world, navigate change, unlock opportunities, and stay aligned with emerging trends in sustainability, innovation, and consumer expectations.

