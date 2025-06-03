Over one-third of all voters cited “capability and experience” as the most important factor when choosing a candidate to vote for in the presidential election, according to a recent survey. This was followed by “policies and pledges” at 27.8 percent, “morality” at 25.3 percent, “party affiliation” at 5.6 percent and “electability” at 4.7 percent.

The survey was commissioned by the Local Korea Press Association and conducted by polling agency Ace Research.

It was carried out nationwide from May 24 to 26 using a structured questionnaire through an automated telephone response system, targeting men and women aged 18 and older.

By age group, the results revealed generational differences: Voters aged 18–29 ranked “policies and pledges” highest; those in their 30s to 50s prioritized “capability and experience”; and voters in their 60s and 70s placed the greatest importance on “morality.”