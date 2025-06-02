Yujadanji is a traditional Korean court dessert made by stuffing citron peel with its zest and pulp, jujubes, chestnuts and pomegranate. When served with syrup after aging, it offers a sweet, tart flavor and a burst of fragrant citrus in every bite.

Try this recipe by Jjilae.

Jjilae is a digital creator specializing in traditional Korean desserts. Find more recipes at the YouTube channel Jjilae.

Source: "Jjille’s Classic Tteok House" by Beak Yoona (Sidaein)

Ingredients:

8 citrons

1 tablespoon salt

80 grams jujubes

120 grams chestnuts

70 grams pomegranate seeds

50 grams honey

80 grams sugar

1 liter water

500 grams sugar

Serves 8

Instructions:

Boil 1 liter of water with 500 grams of sugar in a pot to make syrup. Once it reaches a boil over high heat, reduce to low and simmer until slightly thickened. Let cool.

Wash the citrons thoroughly with baking soda. Zest only the yellow outer peel using a zester. Avoid the white pith to prevent bitterness.

Fill a pot with enough water to cover the citrons and add 1 tablespoon of salt. Bring to a boil. Blanch the peeled citrons for 5–10 seconds and remove.

Cut off the top of each citron. Gently insert a spoon to separate the pulp from the peel. Remove seeds and finely chop the pulp.

Thinly slice 80 grams jujubes and 120 grams chestnuts. In a mixing bowl, combine with the citron zest, chopped pulp, 70 grams pomegranate seeds, 50 grams honey, and 80 grams sugar. Mix well. Stuff the citron shells with the filling mixture.

Cover each citron with its top. Lay three strings over the top as shown in photos. Wrap one string horizontally around the middle to secure.

Take one base string and insert it under the center string from outside to inside to connect. Repeat with the remaining five strings.

Gather all strings upward and tie at the top in the center of the citron.

Place the tied citrons in a glass jar. Pour in the prepared syrup until the citrons are fully submerged. Let them age for 10 days.

Storage

Keeps refrigerated for up to 2 months.