SINGAPORE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based XSQUARE Technologies and Alkhorayef Commercial Company (ACC), a leading integrated commercial and industrial solutions provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic framework for collaboration aimed at accelerating the adoption of intelligent warehouse automation and transforming intralogistics operations across Saudi Arabia. The signing took place at the Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo 2025.

The MoU seeks to integrate ACC's growing logistics capabilities and XSQUARE's next-generation intelligent warehouse automation solutions – comprising a suite of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and a warehouse orchestration software – to deliver a high-performance, safe, and scalable intralogistics solutions for the Saudi market.

Under the agreement, both companies will collaborate on joint market outreach and the deployment of customisable end-to-end automation solutions across key logistics and industrial hubs. The partnership will also include the development of pilot projects and demonstrations to showcase the operational efficiencies and economic benefits of AMR-enabled logistics.

Fahad AlJaddan, CEO of Alkhorayef Commercial Company, commented: "This partnership marks a significant step forward in our journey to shape the future of logistics in Saudi Arabia. By working with XSQUARE Technologies, we are bringing cutting-edge automation into our ecosystem and empowering our customers with solutions that are efficient, intelligent, and built for scale. We look forward to advancing Saudi Arabia's logistics landscape in support of Vision 2030's agenda."

As part of its commitments, ACC will leverage its strong local presence and logistics expertise to support the deployment of XSQUARE's automation technologies. This includes promoting AMRs as solutions to key customers and providing commercial insights to guide market adaptation.

XSQUARE Technologies, in turn, will provide technical enablement and integration support, including training, product documentation, and solution roadmaps. The company will also provide access to dedicated experts to support localisation efforts and execute pilot projects.

Jens Bohnwagner, CEO of XSQUARE Technologies, commented:

"Partnering with ACC will allow us to bring our proven automation technologies into a rapidly evolving market with immense potential. As a respected leader in the region's logistics sector with deep market knowledge and operational excellence, ACC is an ideal partner in our journey. We see this collaboration as a powerful platform to demonstrate both the impact and adaptability of our warehouse automation solutions to the specific demands of Saudi Arabia and the region."

The MoU is a clear demonstration of both companies' shared commitment to a long-term partnership dedicated to driving the transformation of Saudi Arabia's logistics sector through innovation and adaptability.

About XSQUARE Technologies

XSQUARE Technologies is at the forefront of the logistics revolution, offering cutting-edge warehouse automation solutions across Asia Pacific and beyond. Backed by Goldbell Group's 40 years of expertise, we offer a suite of Autonomous Forklifts and Intelligent Warehouse Orchestrator software that set new standards in interoperability and efficiency, simplifying warehouse operations without the need for extensive reconfiguration and thus saving time and costs. Spanning a diverse range of industries from pharmaceuticals to manufacturing, we have a rapidly growing clientele that benefits from our innovation-driven, real-world-tested solutions.

Visit www.xsquaretechnologies.com to learn more.

About Alkhorayef Commercial Company (ACC)

Alkhorayef Commercial (ACC), established in 1957, is a provider of integrated industrial solutions across key sectors, including agriculture, logistics, marine, and entertainment in Saudi Arabia. Through partnerships with global brands, ACC supplies high-quality products and comprehensive aftersales services to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

Visit www.alkhorayefcommercial.com.sa to learn more.