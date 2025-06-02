People Power Party says Kim could reverse race as election reaches tipping point

On the last day of campaigning for the early presidential election, Democratic Party front-runner Lee Jae-myung made a final push to lock in his lead for a "solid win," while People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo launched a last-minute blitz in hopes of a dramatic reversal, claiming the race had entered the critical “golden cross” phase.

The contrasting finales chosen by Lee and Kim crystallized the deep divide in their campaign strategies and the essence of their political narratives.

Lee’s decision to close out his campaign on Monday evening with a rally at Yeouido Park— set in the shadow of the National Assembly, where he blocked former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Dec. 3 martial law declaration and held rallies with the public to impeach Yoon — underscored both the symbolism and central message of his candidacy.

Lee has touted his win would serve as a direct judgment on Yoon’s martial law gambit and the People Power Party, which Yoon once belonged to but left in May.

“The significance of this election fundamentally lies in judging and suppressing insurrection, which is why the campaign chose Yeouido as the (final) gathering place to reflect that symbolism,” Rep. Kim Min-seok, standing co-chair of the Democratic Party’s Election Campaign Committee, said Monday during his radio interview with local state-run broadcaster KBS.

Kim, however, struck a cautious note about the possibility of Lee scoring a landslide victory — a sentiment echoed not only by him but also widely within the Democratic Party.

“It’s not as if the number of People Power Party supporters in South Korea has disappeared, so expecting an overwhelming margin of victory might be overblown expectations,” Kim said. “Still, I hope we can achieve a solid win.”

Yoon Yeo-joon, standing chief of the Democratic Party’s election campaign committee, underscored that “we should do our utmost with humility until the very end,” calling for the party not to let its guard down during Monday’s meeting of the election campaign committee.

Lee’s final campaign day also traced a symbolic path through his political roots. Lee began in Seoul’s Gangbuk-gu district and made stops in the cities of Hanam, Seongnam, and Gwangmyeong in Gyeonggi Province — a nod to both his two terms as mayor in Seongnam and his tenure as governor of Gyeonggi Province.

Lee held a press conference at Seongnam Jumin Church — the place where he first resolved to enter politics while seeking refuge in the church’s prayer room in 2004, after being charged as a civic activist for protesting the failed passage of a municipal hospital bill.

“Our country has been shaken to its core by insurrection. The economy has plunged,” Lee said during the news conference in Seongnam, which he labeled his “political hometown.”

“But I will not give up. Together with you, the great people, we can and will overcome this.”

Kim’s final cross-country push

In contrast, Kim’s final day on the campaign trail was marked by a cross-country march, peaking with a rally at Seoul City Hall Plaza in central Seoul after traveling from Jeju Island in the far south — a last-ditch bid to pull off an upset.

Beginning in Jeju, he embarked on a whirlwind tour through the party’s traditional conservative strongholds of Busan, Daegu, and Daejeon before heading to Seoul, rallying supporters under the banner, “Shout Loud, Hear the Echo of Victory.”

This cross-country push reflects Kim’s strategy to reach as many voters as possible in the final hours, compensating for his late entry into the race compared to Lee, a result of the party’s protracted nomination and unification process following internal strife.

However, the People Power Party has publicly touted that the presidential election race has entered a “golden cross” phase — the point at which Kim’s support can potentially surpass that of front-runner Lee.

“While we cannot quantify the overall state of the race, we believe we have entered the golden cross zone, as the momentum of (Kim’s) chase after (Lee) continues,” said Rep. Shin Dong-uk, chief spokesperson for the People Power Party’s election campaign headquarters during Monday's press briefing.

Shin also underscored that “the golden cross zone means victory or defeat will be determined by how many of our supporters show up at the polls until the very end.”

“During the early voting period, turnout was particularly high in the Honam (southwestern) region, but we believe that our support will further expand once the main voting begins tomorrow," Shin added.

Early voting on May 29-30 saw a turnout of 34.74 percent, the second highest on record. In the Honam region — comprising South Jeolla Province, North Jeolla Province and Gwangju, and considered a Democratic Party stronghold — early voting exceeded 50 percent in all areas, well above the national average.

In contrast, turnout rates in the Yeongnam region, the People Power Party’s base, were below the national average, with Daegu recording the lowest turnout at 25.63 percent, while turnout in Ulsan, Busan, and the South Gyeongsang and North Gyeongsang provinces hovered between 30 and 32 percent.

“Concerns over poor management of early voting seem to have kept many of our supporters from turning out,” Shin said of lower voting rates in the party’s traditional strongholds. “But if our supporters turn out in large numbers at the polls tomorrow, we believe a turnaround is possible.”