A farmer in his 60s was found dead at the scene of a fire in South Chungcheong Province on Sunday, with authorities suspecting he started the blaze himself to dispose of agricultural waste.

Officials at the Nonsan Fire Station received a report of a fire at a farm in the provincial city of Nonsan at around 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, which they fully extinguished at around 3:05 p.m. Rescue authorities found the victim at the scene near a greenhouse, having apparently suffered cardiac arrest due to smoke inhalation.

The fire caused around 300,000 won ($217) in damage.

Officials said the victim appears to have inhaled smoke while burning farm waste, including plastic.

Burning farming waste is illegal — and dangerous

The burning of waste by residents in agricultural areas remains a persistent problem, despite it being illegal.

It was the main cause of one of Korea's largest-ever wildfires, which ravaged the southeastern region in March.

Among the wildfires, which killed and injured dozens, a blaze in Angye-myeon, in Uiseong-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, is thought to have been started by a farmer burning waste from his orchard.

That suspect, in his 60s, is currently facing criminal charges for starting the wildfires, along with another suspect in his 50s who allegedly ignited a fire in neighboring Anpyeong-myeon while tending the grave of his grandparents.

The two suspects are charged with violating the Forest Protection Act, and would likely be subject to a compensation lawsuit if convicted. But even when burning waste does not lead to a wildfire, it's still against the law.

Starting a fire near a forest is punishable by an administrative fine of up to 300,000 won, and unlawful disposal of waste is subject to a fine of up to 1 million won. In addition to the risk of fire, burning substances like plastic releases fumes that are harmful to humans and the environment.

Despite this, waste burning remains a widespread practice in the country, with offenders often facing minimal or no punishment.

Yonhap News Agency reported that there were 310 cases in the Gyeongsang provinces of residents illegally burning agricultural waste from December 2024 to March. All of the offenders were let go with a warning and no fine.