Samsung Pay, the most widely used mobile payment system in Korea, experienced a widespread outage that lasted over three hours on Monday morning, leaving users unable to make payments during peak commuting hours.

According to Samsung Electronics, the service disruption began around 7 a.m. and continued into the late morning, with users reporting intermittent failures when attempting to make payments using the app.

However, transportation cards registered within Samsung Pay that utilize near-field communication remained functional.

Other digital payment services linked to Samsung Pay, such as Naver Pay X Samsung Pay, continued to operate normally -- prompting industry watchers to suspect a server issue within Samsung Wallet. This key platform underpins Samsung Pay's infrastructure.

“The issue appears to be sporadic, affecting only some users,” a Samsung Electronics official said. “We are currently identifying the cause and working to restore full functionality as soon as possible.”

In a notice issued by Samsung Wallet’s operations team, the company confirmed the error, stating: “We are aware of an issue affecting card payments and are working to resolve it swiftly.”

Launched in Korea in August 2015, Samsung Pay has grown into the country's most widely used mobile payment service.

As of March last year, the platform had surpassed 17 million domestic subscribers and recorded over 300 trillion won ($217.6 billion) in accumulated transaction volume.

Frustrated users took to social media to voice their concerns. "Couldn't pay for my coffee this morning because Samsung Pay was down," one post read. Others warned, "If you're using Samsung Pay, don’t forget to carry your physical card," and "Customers left the store without paying."

At around 10:22 a.m., Samsung issued an additional notice stating that the issue causing errors during card payment and registration had been resolved. The company added, "Service is now operating normally," and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

This marks the second recent incident for the service. On May 16, Samsung Pay experienced a brief disruption due to a network equipment failure, though that issue was resolved within three minutes.