HONG KONG, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhuanet:

Co-organized by 30 provincial-level hometown associations in Hong Kong, the "Third Hometown Market Carnival" was kicked off on June 1 in Victoria Park, marking the beginning of the five-day event. The Sichuan Provincial Grain and Material Reserve Bureau showcased its premium products under the 'Tianfu Rapoil' brand at the event, becoming the star attraction in this year.

At the event, Tianfu Rapoil brought nearly 2,000 products, ranging from 'Traditional Small-Pressed Rich-Aromatic Rapeseed Oil' made using non-heritage pressing techniques, to low-erucic acid rapeseed oil, and small-packaged rapeseed oil specifically designed for younger consumers. On-site, residents and tourists participated in 'Come to Play and Win Oil in Victoria Park'. They not only won Tianfu Rapoil products but also received its limited-edition cultural and creative merchandise. Items such as umbrellas, folding fans, and canvas bags featuring panda patterns became the most sought-after items at the event.

This year's Hong Kong Hometown Market Carnival features a special Chinese Food Street, with 30 food stalls offering cuisines from all over China. When Tianfu Rapoil meets regional specialities such as Xinjiang lamb skewers, Shaanxi Roujiamo, and Hunan Changde rice noodles, magical sparks occur.

At Xinjiang association stall, chefs blended Tianfu rapeseed oil with cumin and chili powder to create a secret sauce brushed onto sizzling lamb skewers, drawing a snaking line of eager customers. At Shaanxi association stall, chefs tried Tianfu rapeseed oil to bake Roujiamo, praised by diners as a 'soulful carb bomb'. At Hunan association stall, chefs used Tianfu rapeseed oil to prepare the special topping for Changde rice noodles, delighting noodle lovers with its fragrant and refreshing taste.

During the event, procurement managers from local Hong Kong catering groups and buyers from high-end supermarkets were drawn by the aroma. "The fragrance of Tianfu Rapoil is unique. After testing it in cooking, we noticed a significant improvement in the dishes' flavor," said a procurement representative from a well-known chain restaurant, who expressed immediate interest in establishing a stable supply channel after learning about the oil's production process and quality standards.

The flood of partnership inquiries reflects the robust strength of Sichuan's rapeseed industry. As the province with the largest rapeseed cultivation area and the highest rapeseed oil consumption in China, Sichuan has in recent years taken the Tianfu Rapoil initiative as a starting point to drive the upgrading of the entire industrial chain, and enabled Tianfu Rapoil to stand out in the domestic edible oil sector, winning the 'China Grain and Oil Influential Public Brand' award for five consecutive years, with a brand value exceeding 10 billion yuan.