With just two days to go to the presidential election, the three leading candidates on Sunday hurtled through rival strongholds and their own home turfs alike to lure undecided voters.

Democratic Party of Korea candidate and front-runner Lee Jae-myung revisited the conservative strongholds of Daegu and the wider Gyeongsang region, a day after former President Park Geun-hye made an appearance to lend her support to the People Power Party's Kim Moon-soo.

Despite a long history as the conservative stronghold, several recent opinion polls have showed a relatively narrow gap between support from voters in the area for Lee and People Power Party candidate Kim, compared to previous elections.

Lee began in Andong, his hometown and the capital city of North Gyeongsang Province, vowing to be “a president for everyone,” at a rally held in the morning.

“If you give me the opportunity, I won’t become a ‘half president’ that divides the country by relying on one side and oppressing another, but rather a president for everyone that brings all people to one,” he said.

Lee stopped by Daegu around noon, where he stressed that the upcoming election would be a "judgment for the forces of insurrection,” taking a jab at former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed Dec. 3 martial law and the faction within the People Power Party that supported him.

Lee was to later visit Ulsan and wrap up his itinerary for the day in Busan, according to campaign staff. The last stop of his campaign trail, scheduled for Monday, is expected to be Seoul’s financial and political hub of Yeouido, sources close to the matter said.

In a separate Facebook post on Sunday, Lee expanded on earlier pledges to revitalize regional economies of major cities in the Gyeongsang region, including the port cities of Busan and Ulsan, vowing to establish a state-run investment bank focused on funding local development projects.

“I plan to pursue the establishment of the ‘East-South Investment Bank’ for the recovery of competitiveness of the Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang region and lead their sustainable growth,” Lee said via Facebook.

Lee has said he plans to swiftly transform Busan into a strategic gateway for emerging Arctic maritime trade.

Kim, meanwhile, made several stops in the Greater Seoul area, including Gyeonggi Province, where he served as governor from 2006 to 2014. He appeared at a rally in Suwon, where he ramped up his criticism of Lee — who was also governor of the province from 2018-21 — and reiterated his apology for Yoon’s martial law.

“Only your vote can make South Korea upright and create a just democracy,” Kim told the crowd gathered at his rally.

“If someone who is bound to go to prison becomes the president of this country, then this country will merely become a bundle of crimes,” he added.

Lee faces five ongoing criminal trials on 12 charges, including subornation of perjury and election law violations.

Regarding the Dec. 3 martial law bid, he said that Yoon’s move affected the country “with several hardships” and he and the People Power Party “reflect on it deeply.”

In the afternoon, Kim was to stop by other parts of Gyeonggi Province, including Guri and Uijeongbu, before rallying in areas of northern Seoul. His last campaign stop is expected to be the City Hall in central Seoul on Monday, according to campaign staff.

Meanwhile, Lee Jun-seok of the minor conservative New Reform Party campaigned at Dongtan Lake Park in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. He was scheduled to hold a rally at Seoul Station in the evening.