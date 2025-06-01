Soop, a Korean streaming platform and production company, is emerging as a key player behind some of the most prominent esports leagues in the Asia-Pacific region. From Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific 2025 to PUBG Weekly Series (PWS) and the long-running ASL StarCraft league, Soop is credited with transforming competitive matches into high-quality content experiences.

Soop, formerly AfreecaTV, handles over 80 esports productions annually, offering comprehensive services that span planning, direction, live broadcasting and post-match highlights. Major game publishers — including Riot Games, Krafton and Netmarble — have turned to Soop for its cinematic visuals, narrative-driven storytelling and efficient on-site operations.

Recent examples include FC Online Super Champions League (FSL) Spring and Netmarble’s Solo Leveling: ARISE Championship 2025, both of which were praised for their high production quality and viewer engagement.

The company is also expanding globally. This August, Soop will produce the VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals in Tokyo, marking a significant step in its international growth.

As a strategic move to bolster its leading position, Soop also recently brought on board producer Wi Young-kwang, a pioneer in Korean esports production. “We prioritize quality over cost,” Wi said, “and our team is equipped to deliver across genres and formats.”

With its own venues such as the Sangam Soop Colosseum and a cloud-based global streaming system, the company is positioning itself as a trusted partner in the global esports production landscape.