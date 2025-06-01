Shinhan Financial Group is stepping up efforts to strengthen ties with global investors, dispatching its board chair to lead overseas investor relations meetings across Asia.

The South Korean banking group said Sunday that board chair and independent director Yoon Jae-won led a three-day investor relations roadshow in Hong Kong and Singapore last week, from Tuesday to Thursday. It marked the first time a board chair from a listed Korean company independently led such an overseas event.

During the sessions, Yoon outlined Shinhan’s strategies to enhance corporate value and addressed key risks facing both the group and the broader Korean financial market. She also detailed the board’s initiatives to improve governance and foster diversity.

Shinhan’s top brass have been ramping up efforts to engage foreign investors as the group seeks to attract more overseas capital. In May, CEO and Chairman Jin Ok-dong led a weeklong European roadshow with stops in London, Frankfurt and Warsaw.

As of Friday, foreign ownership in Shinhan stood at 58.5 percent, trailing behind local rivals KB Financial Group at 75.4 percent and Hana Financial Group at 66.6 percent.

In Hong Kong, Yoon also met with members of the Asian Corporate Governance Association, sharing best practices in governance reform from various countries and discussing the board’s role in enhancing corporate trust and advancing sustainable management.

“We believe the board’s efforts to enhance governance will serve as the foundation for improving Shinhan’s transparency and efficiency, ultimately raising corporate value,” Yoon said. “I will work to ensure our board meets global standards and earns market confidence.”