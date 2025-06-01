A woman in her 50s has been sentenced by a local court to six months in prison, suspended for a year, for breaking and entering into a woman's home and threatening her over an alleged affair with her husband.

The Wonju branch of the Chuncheon District Court said Sunday the defendant was found guilty on accounts of special intrusion upon habitation, special destruction of property and special threat, all of which are applied for crimes committed with a weapon or via collective force.

"It appears that the victim would have been subject to extreme terror. ... But the court took into account that the defendant's husband engaging in extramarital affairs for a long time enraged (the defendant), and that she has admitted to all charges," the court said in its ruling.

The defendant went to the victim's home in the wee hours of July 25, 2024, pounding on the door multiple times before destroying the locking mechanism with an unspecified weapon. She then encountered the victim at a nearby park and demanded compensation of 50 million won ($36,000) for the affair.

Upon the victim's refusal, the defendant took out the unspecified weapon and threatened the victim, saying she would kill her husband if the pair did not end their relationship.