A fire broke out inside a Seoul subway train between Yeouinaru and Mapo Stations, prompting the evacuation of passengers, according to a text alert from Seoul Metro.

The incident occurred around 8:47 a.m., and Yonhap News reported that arson is suspected as the cause. Passengers were safely evacuated through the tunnel, and no injuries have been reported.

Authorities confirmed that the fire has been extinguished at the scene and that the suspect has been apprehended.

Train service in the affected section has been suspended.