Hyundai AutoEver, the vehicle software arm of Hyundai Motor Group, shared its latest innovations in automotive software at a global industry event in Belgium this week.

The 16th Autosar Open Conference, hosted by Automotive Open System Architecture, a global partnership of leading companies in the automotive and software industry, took place on May 27 and 28 in Bruges.

This year’s theme focused on Autosar ’s role in addressing key challenges in software-defined vehicles. The event brought together global automotive original equipment manufacturers and software developers to explore solutions for SDVs.

As a premier partner of Autosar, Hyundai AutoEver presented insights on how visualizing the results of continuous testing for Autosar-based operating systems can improve software quality throughout the development cycle.

Continuous testing refers to verifying software quality from the planning stage through deployment, allowing early detection and resolution of bugs, thereby accelerating development speed.

Hyundai AutoEver showcased its proprietary tool to automate the visualization of software test results. This tool enables developers to identify necessary improvements within minutes by analyzing correlations in the code data via visualized charts.

The presentation drew attention from industry leaders, including Mercedes-Benz, Bosch and Elektrobit, among over 30 participating companies.

Hyundai AutoEver also introduced its in-house developed Autosar-compliant software platform, Mobilgene, currently implemented across all mass-produced vehicles of Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis.