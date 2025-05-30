South Korean travel and leisure platform Nol Universe said Friday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange to promote the global expansion of MyK FESTA, a major government-hosted hallyu festival, and attract more tourists to Korea.

Park Chang-sik, president of KOFICE, which is an affiliate of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Nol Universe CEO Bae Bo-chan attended the signing ceremony on Wednesday in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate on international marketing and audience expansion for MyK FESTA, which is scheduled to run from June 19 to 22 at venues around Seoul’s Olympic Park.

Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organized by KOFICE, the event is a large-scale hallyu festival featuring performances by K-pop artists such as ITZY, Lee Young-ji and aespa, as well as exhibitions, experience zones, an international conference and export consultation sessions.

By leveraging Nol Universe’s K-pop concert ticket platform Interpark Global and the company's capabilities in marketing based on customer relationship management, the partnership aims to position MyK FESTA as a must-visit destination for global K-pop fans.

“This partnership marks a step forward in strengthening the inbound tourism ecosystem centered on K-content,” said Bae. “We aim to offer unique cultural experiences through strategic collaborations with key industry players.”

“This memorandum is a strategic move linking the global expansion of hallyu-related industries with efforts to draw more international visitors," Park said.